Press Release

May 29, 2022 Villar announces the search for outstanding youth social enterprises TO further boost youth empowerment, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar announces the start of the 5th Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge search for the "10 Most Outstanding Social Enterprises." Villar said the competition intends to motivate the youth to embark on social enterprises especially during these difficult times when the country is recovering from an economic slump due to Covid-19 pandemic. "This is our way of supporting youth empowerment in the hope to further encourage more young people to significantly contribute to our goals as a nation," said Villar, also Director of Villar SIPAG. "We want our young people to engage in worthy programs that would make a significant impact in alleviating poverty in their respective communities," she added. Furthermore, she noted that this competition among our young entrepreneurs is her family's way of acknowledging their efforts, passion and selfless dedication in creating a positive change in our society. "If your organization is composed of youth members 16-29 years old and operating for at least 3 years to improve the living conditions of people, you are exactly what we are looking for," stressed the senator. To be chosen in the "10 Most Outstanding Youth Organizations", Villar said a youth group must prove that it has become a sustainable and successful social enterprise in helping overcome poverty. "In coming out with these programs- social enterprises, we should always bear in mind how we can help minimize poverty if not totally eradicate them," said the senator who been known for her poverty reduction projects. Each of the winning youth organizations will receive P150,000 cash prize to support their advocacies and enterprise. To Download Briefer and Application Form you can check the website of Villar SIPAG at https://villarsipag.org/yprc/index Villar, ipinahayag ang search para sa outstanding youth social enterprises UPANG palakasin ang youth empowerment, ipinahayag ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang pagsisimula ng 5th Villar SIPAG Youth Poverty Reduction Challenge search para sa "10 Most Outstanding Social Enterprises." Ayon kay Villar, layunin ng kompetisyon na hikayatin ang mga kabataan na magsimula ng social enterprises lalo na ngayong bumabangon tayo mula sa pagbagsak ng ating ekonomiya dahil sa Covid-19 pandemic. "This is our way of supporting youth empowerment in the hope to further encourage more young people to significantly contribute to our goals as a nation," ayon kay Villar, Director din ng Villar SIPAG. "We want our young people to engage in worthy programs that would make a significant impact in alleviating poverty in their respective communities," dagdag pa niya. Iginiit din ng senador na ang kompetisyon sa hanay ng mga batang entrepreneurs ang paraan ng kanilang pamilya para kilalanin ang pagsusumikap at dedikasyon ng mga ito upang magkaroon ng positibong pagbabago sa lipunan. "If your organization is composed of youth members 16-29 years old and operating for at least 3 years to improve the living conditions of people, you are exactly what we are looking for," giit ng senador. Upang mapili sa "10 Most Outstanding Youth Organizations", sinabi ni Villar na kailangang patunayan ng youth group na naging sustainable at matagumpay ang kanilang social enterprise sa pagtulong na malampasan ang kahirapan. "In coming out with these programs- social enterprises, we should always bear in mind how we can help minimize poverty if not totally eradicate them," sabi pa ng senador na kilala sa kanyang poverty reduction projects. Tatanggap ang bawat isang mananalong youth organization ng P150,000 cash prize upang suportahan ang kanilang adbokasiya at enterprise. Para mag-Download ng Briefer at Application Form, pumunta sa website ng Villar SIPAG - https://villarsipag.org/yprc/indexn.