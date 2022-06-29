Dela Rosa on President Duterte: He is my G.O.A.T. President

SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa has expressed that President Duterte is his G.O.A.T. President and admitted that he and the entire Filipino people would miss him after he steps down from the highest position of the land on June 30.

"Gusto ko lang maparating sa kanya (President Duterte) na he is my G.O.A.T. President. G.O.A.T. President, ibig sabihin 'nung G.O.A.T., 'Greatest Of All Time.' He is the G.O.A.T. President," Dela Rosa said when asked for his message to the outgoing Chief Executive in an interview with Radyo Pilipinas on Monday.

Reacting to the recent news that the President got a 75 percent approval rating in the latest survey conducted by Publicus Asia, Inc., Dela Rosa said he expected such results since the Filipino people have been consistently satisfied with his brand of leadership.

"Well, expected ko 'yan. Knowing the President, sa nakita natin, 'yung kanyang mga accomplishment, 'yung kanyang performance bilang Chief Executive of this country, talagang makikita naman natin na very satisfied ang taumbayan sa kanyang ginagawa. So, expected ko 'yan na he will exit from Malacañang on June 30 with a very high approval rating na dala-dala niya at hindi na 'yan matutumbasan," Dela Rosa said.

The Davaoeño Senator also said, "I don't think may makakatumbas pa niyang rating na 'yan in the near future. Maganda talaga ang ginawa niya, napakaganda po. Yung impact na iniwan niya dito sa ating bansa ay beyond words 'yung pagkaka-describe ko diyan. Grabe ang impact na ginawa niya sa buhay ng tao."

Dela Rosa, a close friend of the President and the Duterte family, said he is happy that the chief executive can now take a rest and should now focus on taking care of himself.

"Unang-una, masaya ako na makapagpahinga na siya given his age. Dapat ay pagtuunan niya 'yung sarili niya ng pansin," Dela Rosa said.

President Duterte's first PNP Chief also said, "Pangalawa, malungkot ako. Malungkot ako dahil mami-miss ko na, hindi lang ako kundi 'yung buong bansang Pilipinas ay mami-miss 'yung kanyang brand of leadership, which was characterized by decisiveness and very frank. Walang pagka-plastic, kundi totoo talaga... Yung salita niya at 'yung kanyang ginagawa. 'Yung polisiya niya ay napakatotoo," Dela Rosa said.