SENATE SECRETARY BANTUG'S STATEMENT ON THE PURPORTED SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS OF THE SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES

The Senate of the Philippines has received reports that certain pages on Facebook and LinkedIn are using the name "Senate of the Philippines" and mimicking the Senate's seal to post inaccurate, misleading, and inflammatory content.

We take this opportunity to remind the public that the official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages of the Senate of the Philippines are verified accounts and bear the "blue check marks" that indicate authenticity. The Senate of the Philippines does not have an official LinkedIn page.

We have already reported this matter to Facebook/Meta and LinkedIn and we trust that they would act promptly. The Senate will take appropriate measures against any unauthorized use of its name and seal. We ask for vigilance against fake social media accounts and false information.

For official and accurate information about the Senate of the Philippines, its members, as well as its activities, please refer to the Senate of the Philippines' official website, or its verified accounts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

