Press Release

August 8, 2022 Senator Pia thanks IBO world flyweight champion Davemark 'Dobermann' Apolinario for making the country proud Mr. President, I would just like to join our colleagues and be a co-sponsor of Senate Resolution No. 84, commending and congratulating Davemark "Dobermann" Apolinario for winning the IBO World Flyweight title. Ipagpatuloy mo ang maganda mong halimbawa, lalo na sa kabataan. Unfortunately, hindi po ako supporter ng ROTC in a very strict sense, but tama din ho ang sinabi ng ating kababayan and colleague from Davao na kung ano ang paniniwala niya na disiplina sa ROTC, agree ako na ganun din ang paniniwala ko sa disiplina na nakukuha sa sports. And that's why yung bill ko naman na sana ay ma-hear kasabay ng ROTC bill is to consider all the other means of developing yung klase ng disiplina na yan, which includes sports, being [responders in times of] natural calamities, where the youth would get involved in that. There are so many different ways where our youth can shine, and sports is one of them. Just like the Senate President mentioned, the national competitions are very important, like the Palarong Pambansa, and I support the Senate President's call that we have a hearing to find out what's going on [non-inclusion of some sports], what can we do as a legislative branch to further support our athletes. I also now want to bring up another matter, which is the private-public partnership. Because kasama po ng ating champion, walang iba kung hindi si Mike Pelayo and his team. Tayo din kayo, kasi these are the people who supported him, private sector na tumutulong. So katulad ng nabanggit ko, nabuo ko ang aking statements ngayon dahil din sa mga sinabi ng mga kasamahan natin before me. There's the importance of competition, the example of what young people like our athlete, Davemark "Dobermann" Apolinario, has done, and then there is the support of the private sector. So maraming salamat din sa inyong lahat. I join our colleagues in commending our one and only current title holder, sana madagdagan pa ng ibang katulad niya. God bless, thank you.