Press Release

August 10, 2022 OFFICE OF SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

MANIFESTATION

National Day for Indigenous Peoples

August 10, 2022 Mr. President, I would like to take this opportunity to commend and congratulate our distinguished colleague, our Senate President Pro-Tempore, Senator Loren Legarda, not only for her moving speech, but more so for her deeds. We all know, Mr. President, the folly of those who rely on words but fall short in action, and I am grateful that our Senate President pro-tempore's words shine a light to her life, one that is lived in full support of our Indigenous Peoples. She walks her talk, ika nga, Mr. President. Thank you, Senator Legarda, for remaining true to your advocacy, and may we always follow suit. I, for one, will always strongly support measures and programs for the betterment of our Indigenous Peoples. That is all, Mr. President. Thank you.