Sen. Joel Villanueva's reaction to NEDA Sec. Balisacan's statement urging private companies to hire senior citizens

The government should take up the cudgels for our senior citizens who want to remain in the workforce or are finding ways to return to earn a living.

No less than the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) chief responded positively to this call, stressing that the doors of opportunity should remain open to those aged 65 and above as they remain "very productive."

We will pursue the passage of our bill seeking to promote equal work opportunities for senior citizens and encourage private companies to hire them.

We hope we will have a steady ally in our NEDA Director General, government agencies and various sectors in making this legislation a reality.

We can work hand-in-hand with the private sector to institutionalize the hiring of seniors, provision of skills training support and sharing of their broad knowledge and experience that would be beneficial to all.

The first crucial step is to open up opportunities for them to continue being productive.

Being part of the earning workforce will not only help fuel the economy but also reduce seniors' dependence on government subsidy.

We should not write off our graying population and instead help them find their meaning, sustenance and satisfaction in an inclusive society.