August 12, 2022 Jinggoy files resolution honoring sports icon Lydia de Vega SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has introduced a resolution to honor "Asia's fastest woman," track and field legend and Filipino sports icon Lydia De Vega-Mercado who succumbed to cancer at the age of 57 last August 10. "She is a national treasure and sports heroine who brought immense honor and pride to the country with her numerous achievements in international sports competitions. She's one of the giants of Philippine sports and one of the greatest athletes the country has ever produced. Her passing is an immense loss not only to her bereaved family but to the entire Filipino nation as well," Estrada said in filing Senate Resolution No. 131. SRN 131 expresses the upper chamber's sympathy and condolences to the family of the sports legend. "Her unparalleled and celebrated professional career motivated a new generation of athletes and inspired many others to take up sports which fostered self-discipline, health and fitness, and patriotism," the senator said. De Vega's personal best of 11.28 seconds in the 100-meter event became a national record which remained unsurpassed for 33 years, a testament to her athletic prowess and excellence, Estrada noted. At the young age of 16, "Diay", as De Vega was fondly called, won two gold medals in the 1981 SEA Games in Manila in the 200-meter and 400-meter events. She continued her winning streaks in succeeding SEA Games, securing gold medals in Singapore in 1983 and 1993, in Jakarta in 1987, and in Manila in 1991. She reinforced herself as a highly decorated track and field superstar, with a total of nine gold medals from the biennial regional sports meet. De Vega also represented the country in the Olympics twice - in Los Angeles, United States in 1984 and in Seoul, South Korea in 1988. She emerged as Asia's sprint queen in the 1980s after winning the gold medal in the 100-meter event in the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi, India, and replicated the gold medal victory in Seoul, South Korea in 1986. She also claimed two gold medals in the Asian Athletics Championship in Kuwait City in 1983 and secured first place finish in Singapore in 1987 in the 100-meter and 200-meter events. De Vega, born on December 26, 1964 in Bulacan, passed away last August 10 after a four-year battle with breast cancer. Resolusyon na nagpaparangal sa sports icon na si Lydia De Vega, inihain ni Jinggoy NAGHAIN ng resolusyon si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada para parangalan ang tinaguriang "Asia's fastest woman," track and field legend at Filipino sports icon na si Lydia De Vega-Mercado na pumanaw sa sakit na cancer sa edad na 57 noong Agosto 10. "Isa siyang national treasure at sports heroine na nagbigay ng napakalaking karangalan sa ating bansa dahil sa maraming tagumpay na kanyang nakuha sa mga international sports competitions. Isa siya sa mga tinitingala sa Philippine sports at masasabing isa sa mga greatest athletes na natunghayan natin. Ang kanyang pagpanaw ay isang napakalaking pagkawala hindi lamang sa kanyang naulilang pamilya kundi pati na rin sa buong bansa," ani Estrada sa kanyang Senate Resolution No. 131. Ang resolusyon ay nagpapahayag din ng pagdadalamhati ng Senado at pakikiramay sa pamilya ni De Vega. "Ang kanyang walang kapantay at pagkilala sa propesyonal na karera ay nag-udyok sa bagong henerasyon ng mga atleta at nagbigay inspirasyon sa marami pang iba na pumasok sa larangan ng palakasan na nagtataguyod ng disiplina sa sarili, kalusugan at fitness at pagiging makabayan," sabi pa ng senador. Ang personal best ni De Vega na 11.28 segundo sa 100-meter event na naging isang national record at hindi napantayan ninuman sa loob ng 33 na taon ay isang patunay ng kanyang kahusayan bilang atleta, ani Estrada. Sa murang edad na 16, nanalo ng dalawang gintong medalya si "Diay" sa 200-meter at 400-meter events noong 1981 SEA Games na ginanap sa ating bansa. Nagpatuloy ang kanyang sunod-sunod na panalo sa SEA Games at nakakuha sya ng mga gintong medalya sa Singapore noong 1983 at 1993, sa Jakarta noong 1987 at sa Manila noong 1991. Pinagtibay niya ang pagiging kampeonato at track and field superstar sa kanyang kabuuang siyam na gintong medalya mula sa biennial regional sports meet. Dalawang beses din na kinatawan ni De Vega ang bansa sa Olympics, sa Los Angeles sa Amerika noong 1984 at sa Seoul, South Korea noong 1988. Tinagurian siyang Asia's sprint queen noong 1980s matapos manalo ng gintong medalya sa 100-meter event noong 1982 Asian Games sa New Delhi, India at muli niyang nakuha ang gintong medalya sa Seoul, South Korea noong 1986. Inangkin din niya ang gintong medalya sa Asian Athletics Championship sa Kuwait City noong 1983 at nakakuha ng unang puwesto sa Singapore noong 1987 sa 100-meter at 200-meter events. Ipinanganak si De Vega noong Disyembre 26, 1964 sa Bulacan. Siya ay pumanaw noong Agost 10 matapos ang apat na taong pakikipaglaban sa breast cancer.