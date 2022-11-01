Press Release

November 7, 2022 Transcription of Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri's Press Conference SENATE PRESIDENT JUAN MIGUEL "MIGZ" ZUBIRI: Good afternoon, everybody. First of all, it's good to see you all after the one-month break. Everybody was busy during this one month, and now we're back to work. We would like to thank, especially, the vice chairs, like Ma'am Cynthia Villar and all the other vice chairs of the Committee on Finance who continued the deliberations way into the break. Kasama po diyan sila ni Mark [Villar], and all the other committee vice chairmen. We are planning to sponsor the budget tomorrow, November 8, at 3 p.m. Ang gagawin po natin, magkakaroon po ng sponsorship si Sen. Angara bilang chairman ng Committee on Finance, and then itutuloy na po natin 'yong plenary denates on the 9th, 10th, 11th. We will suspend session, which is tradition every time there's budget deliberation, isususpend po namin 'yan hapon ng 8th, November 8, and then, we'll come to work every 10 o'clock in the morning, hanggang sawa, until next week, the 18th. So 'yan ang schedule natin. We start the plenary sponsorship on the 8th, on the 9th we start the debates. Wala na po tayong session 'yan, it's all going to be budget deliberations, so 10 a.m. to sawa, every day, from November 9 to 11, and then back again [on] 14, 15, 16 hanggang 18. 'Pag natapos na po natin 'yan, hopefully we have a bicam - sorry - approve on 2nd reading, rather, the measure on 21st. Maybe, pinakamatagal na 22nd. Bale 2nd and 3rd reading na po natin siya, hopefully by the 23rd, that's a Wednesday. And then the week after, bicam, and hopefully, we can pass it and ratify it before the 30th. So 'yan 'yong target ng Senado, and as you know, naghihintay na lang po 'yong House of Representatives sa atin para sa ating version. Any questions, on the budget? QUESTION: SIR, SORRY, HOPEFULLY YOU CAN PASS IT BEFORE NOVEMBER 30? SP ZUBIRI: Yes. Ang target talaga namin is November 30, baka makaya natin maipasa before that. Hindi ko lang ma-predict 'yong, of course, ating bicam. Kasi bicam, House and Senate 'yan. QUESTION: MAY BINANGGIT PO SI HOUSE COMMITTEE CHAIR, DECEMBER 5 'YONG BICAM? RATIFICATION? SP ZUBIRI: Ratification. Ang plano sana namin, first week of December, kung kaya. I think, what he's asking, he requested lang, just in case ma-extend, para sa compilation ng mga amendments. So that may take the whole week of 27th, 28th, 29th, 30, so baka nga the week after ng 30 'yong bicam. So far, ang binanggit namin - we were together for an official mission - and he mentioned that by the end of the month, susubukan natin i-3rd reading - I'm sorry - susubukan naming na ma-bicam na. QUESTION: SO SIR, DURING THE MARATHON [BUDGET] HEARINGS, WALANG COMMITTEE HEARING? HINDI MUNA ALLOWED 'YONG MGA COMMITTEE HEARING? SP ZUBIRI: Wala. Bawal. Under our rules, when session in ongoing, there can be no other committee hearings. That's why pati CA is postponed - let me get my calendar - is actually postponed up to November 22, 23, Tuesday and Wednesday. QUESTION: SO STARTING TOMORROW, NO CA UNTIL 23, SIR? SP ZUBIRI: Yes. Ideally sana, wala, dahil 12 pong senador ang member ng CA. Eh members ng mga 12 na 'yan ay vice chairmen ng committee, hindi nila ma-sponsor sa plenaryo, so huwag na lang. It's unfair to them. Madedelay lang naman tayo ng kaunti, but ang plano namin sa CA, we'll tackle two appointees per day, para hindi na po tayo masyadong mamamadali. QUESTION: CAN YOU ASSURE US NO REENACTED BUDGET FOR NEXT YEAR? SP ZUBIRI: Definitely. Hindi po tayo magkakaroon ng reenacted budget. Maganda po ang samahan namin sa House of Representatives, together with Speaker Martin Romualdez and Majority Leader Manix Dalipe, to assure the public right now that we're not going to have a reenacted budget. We promised the President that we will pass it latest 2nd week of December. When I say pass, ratified na. Ibibigay na naming 'yong libro sa kanya. Gusto po namin ay magkaroon na po tayo ng signing bago mag-Pasko para naman ay maaga pa lang, happy na po 'yong taong bayan at gobyerno po ay makatrabaho na for 2023. QUESTION: SIR, WITHOUT MENTIONING FIGURES, CAN YOU MENTION AGENCIES WITH ADJUSTED BUDGETS? SP ZUBIRI: Alam mo, kanina nga, may kausap akong kaibigan, sabi ko sa kanila, itong budget na ito ay napakaliit ng ating fiscal space. As a matter of fact, napakaliit po ng increase ng budget ng budget na ito. It's only a couple of hundred billion as compared to 2021 budget. So ang mangyayari d'yan, we also have to practice, if there's very limited fiscal space, we have to practice fiscal responsibility and efficiency, 'di ba? Efficient and effective, ibig sabihin, you're bound for back, ano po 'yong maibibigay natin sa mga departamento na kaya nilang gamitin at patakbuhin nang maayos ang kanilang mga departamento. Unfortunately, the reason why meron po tayong fiscal, very lack of, very short, or small fiscal space is the last two years of the pandemic. Napakababa po ng ating income, bugbog tayo noong 2020 at 2021 sa pandemya, BIR, BOC, our collection agencies have registered record-lows of collections, which is obvious naman bakit nangyari po 'yan. Dahil sa mga lockdown. So we have to practice fiscal responsibility. I am in full trust and confidence with my chairman, I give my full trust and confidence to my chairman, Sonny Angara, that he will make sure money is well-spent and wisely spent. QUESTION: SIR, ACCORDING TO SEN. PIMENTEL, ONE WAY TO SOLVE THAT ISSUE OF FISCAL SPACE AND HUGE EXPENSES...IS TO REALIGN SOME OF THE LUMP SUM, SAYING ANYWHERE ANY WHERE FROM THE 480 BILLION TO 1 TRILLION IN LUMP SUM, SO WHAT WILL BE THE SENATE'S APPROACH TO THAT, WHEN THE BUDGET'S IN PLENARY? SP ZUBIRI: I believe, ang sabi kasi sa akin ni Sen. Angara, 'yong lump sums 'yan ay nailalabas po sa - eh, he can correct me if I'm wrong - it comes out in the NEP, but by the time it ends already, 'pag nalabas na po 'yong GAB, from Congress, and 'yong sa atin...Senate version amendments, 'pag labas na po niyan, detalyado na po 'yan, madedetalyado na po 'yan. According to Sen. Angara. So I guess the best person to ask about the budget on that particular issue is the chairperson, Sen. Angara. But I can guarantee you that we will make sure, pagdedebatehan naman natin sa plenaryo 'yan, we'll make sure that the money is wisely spent. QUESTION: SIR, LAST WEEK, I THINK YOU MENTIONED ABOUT REALIGNING FUNDS FOR DISASTER, DO WE HAVE A CLEARER PICTURE NOW HOW TO GO ABOUT IT? HOW MUCH DO WE ALIGN? SP ZUBIRI: Alam mo, 'pag ikot po natin sa Mindanao, umikot po tayo sa Maguindanao Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, I was in Sultan Kudarat, I went to Zamboanga City, I was in Cotabato City - nakita po natin 'yong kakulangan ng pondo, lalo na sa mga LGUs. Remember that these strong typhoons, Odette, itong Paeng, they come year-end ha, sa dulo na. So almost ubos na po ang pera ng local government. So naiwan na lang talaga, by law, is the 5-percent calamity fund. If you are a 5th-class municipality, like Datu Odin Sinsua in Maguindanao, you are a 5th-class municipality, magkano 'yong yearly mon a funds? Sabihin natin P100 million ang pondo ng municipality? P5 million lang for calamity relief and rehabilitation, ano naman 'yong P5 million? That's only relief goods for a few days. Kaya we really have to strengthen DSWD's response as well as strengthen other government agencies like the National Housing Agency sa pagbigay po ng relief sa ating mga kababayan na natamaan ng bagyong Paeng. Again, I sound like broken record, I may sound like a broken record, we really have to streamline the NDRRMC. I know NDRRMC is triggered only when there is a calamity, I think, is again, archaic system of coordination. Dapat katulad ng Estados Unidos na meron po silang FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is charge of calamities. Dapat meron din tayong ahensiyang nakatutok diyan. Kasi kung tatawagan na naman natin yung DSWD, ang trabaho naman ng DSWD is relief operations. Tatawagan naman ang military, ang core competency ng military ay magbantay ng seguridad ng ating bansa, diba? Hindi naman dapat sila huhukay doon sa taas ng bundok or gumagawa ng kanal. Tapos yung DPWH ang sasabihin naman sayo: "Walang budget." Dahil nga hindi naka-itemize yan sa budget, hindi nila mamagastuhan yan. Every place I go these last few days, ang sabi nila: "Boss, ubos na ang pera namin sa lokal." Lokal lang talaga sila umaasa. May dumarating naman daw na assistance pero hindi ganoon kalaki dahil DSWD is totally stretched over the Philippines. We really have to have a Disaster Preparedness Agency, Management Agency? Maybe we can call it Disaster Management Agency - DMA, para sa ganoon, hindi siya departamento dahil sa fiscal spending, ang gusto po ng gobyerno, rightsizing. Ok. Gawin na lang natin siyang Agency, but at least, proper yung coordination. That is the biggest problem now, Paolo, that I see. That agency can assist the local government. I'll tell you one thing that happened kasi may nagtanong sa akin bakit madaming namatay sa Mindanao. Maraming namatay sa Mindanao nitong bagyong Paeng dahil sa totoo lang hindi po kami handa. Hindi po kami sanay sa bagyo. Diba yan ang pinagyayabang naming mga taga Mindanao noon? Food basket ang Mindanao dahil walang tumatamang bagyo sa Mindanao. Ngayon, taon taon na. When Typhoon Sendong hit Cagayan de Oro, thousands of lives were lost in Cagayan de Oro and Iligan City. Shortly after, nagkaroon ng Typhoon Pablo and then ngayon, taon taon na. Odette hit the northern part of Mindanao - Siargao, Surigao and all. Itong Paeng, as far as Zamboanga City ha? If you look at the map, Paeng was here, tumama, the rainfall was as far as Zamboanga City kaya nagkaroon ng baha doon. Anong ibig sabihin niyan? Dapat maghanda na po ang LGUs sa Mindanao. Hindi po sila handa. They are caught unaware. For example, geohazard mapping. Wala po tayong geohazard mapping doon. Yung No-Build Zones, walang No-Build Zones. Pag tinanong mo yung Batanes, Cagayan Valley, Isabela, lahat ng Eastern Seaboard, Aurora, handa yung mga LGU. They know to a T what to do. Pero kami, talagang nabibigla kami pag nagkaroon ng bagyo. Syempre yung mga bahay doon, light materials. Puro bundok pa doon. Mindanao is unique because Bukidnon is the center, pag nakita mo that's a high elevated plateau - the second tallest mountain in the Philippines. Tapos bagsakan ng tubig sa Rio Grande, sa Cagayan de Oro, hindi po handa yung communities na yan. We have to have an agency and I am appealing to the President, that hopefully he will agree to let us create at least an agency which is the Disaster Management Agency, an offshoot of our Department of Disaster Resilience para to comply lang sa rightsizing but at the same time, meron pong nakatutok, dedicated agency for disaster preparedness, disaster response and disaster rehabilitation QUESTION: SIR, SOME SENATORS WERE SAYING THAT THEY WILL BE MOVING FOR ADDITIONAL BUDGET ALLOCATION FOR CALAMITY FUNDS. SAAN NATIN KUKUNIN WOULD THIS NOT AFFECT THE BUDGET OF OTHER DEPARTMENTS? SP ZUBIRI: Meron pa naman. I'm sure there is enough, a little bit of fiscal space in terms of being able to cut some fat out at ibigay po sa mga needed areas. Alam mo, katulad noon, kailangan i-augment ang DepEd kasi maraming mga eskuwelahang nasira yung bubong, ginagamit as evacuation centers at alam mo, i am welcoming the idea that we file and make it already part of our yearly budget na mag tayo ng permanent evacuation centers. Naantala yung mga estudyante. Katulad niyan, back to school ang mga estudyante, marami sa pinagusapan naming mga lugar, Maguindanao, even Zamboanga City and other areas - the schools are being utilized. And in Luzon and Visayas, the schools are being utilized as evacuation centers. Paano naman ang mga kabataan natin? They are back to zero nanaman pagdating sa edukasyon. Lagpak nanaman tayo sa mga proficiency examinations. I would suggest that since we are a climate vulnerable country, we have to already start coming up with permanent evacuation centers particularly on these areas na natatamaan ng bagyo at natatamaan ng lindol. QUESTION: SIR, FORESEEN BY THE...? SP ZUBIRI: Hopefully by the Disaster Management Agency, if we can come up with it. We will amend kasi marami sa amin, I think there are 12 senators, majority of senators filed for the Department of Disaster Resilience. Pero pinagusapan namin sa LEDAC, the President said, baka kaya naman yung existing setup, kailangan lang natin i-streamline. But as we can see, ilan ng bagyo ang tumama sa atin, since the LEDAC. I am going to discuss this again with the President and really point to the President that after so many years since 2016 palang... diba para akong sirang plaka dito, I keep on saying that we have to have a go-to agency. I will appeal to the President that legislative wise, we'll need a new agency. QUESTION: SIR, PARANG A COMPROMISE BETWEEN A NEW DEPARTMENT AND THE EXISTING SETUP? SP ZUBIRI: Yes. Because the coordinating councils, they are only triggered when there are particular disasters. Mabagal masyado yan. QUESTION: CAN THAT FIT IN THE BUDGET? SP ZUBIRI: Yes, absolutely! QUESTION: WHEN WILL THAT BE PASSED? SP ZUBIRI: Baka 2023... Baka 2024 budget na siya. But for the meantime, we have the budget from the Office of Civil Defense, funds from certain agencies now na pwede natin ilagay doon. Yes. Under the law we can say that the budget of this particular bureau, the budget of this particular division, of this particular agency na tatanggalin at i-merge sa Disaster Management Agency or Office, pwede natin kunin doon. QUESTION: SIR, HOW WILL YOU APPROACH THE P450 MILLION NA LUMP SUM ALLOTMENT NA SINASABI NI SEN. KOKO [PIMENTEL] DURING THE DELIBERATIONS. HOW CAN YOU ASSURE NA MAWAWALA YUN? SP ZUBIRI: I do not want to comment because I do not know where he found that lump sum. I do not know where that lump sum is found. Hindi muna ako magcocomment. QUESTION: SIR, THE FACT REMAINS NA PATAPOS NA YUNG TAON, KAPAG NANGYAYARI ITO, PAUBOS NA RIN YUNG BUDGET. HOW WOULD YOU, IN AID OF LEGISLATION, ANO ANG PWEDE NATING GAWIN PARA MA-ADDRESS YUNG GANOONG SITUATION? SP ZUBIRI: Well, pwede natin lagyan ng pondo yung Disaster Management Agency. For example, relief operations and equipment. Ang suggestion ko pag ginawa natin ito, para may prepositioning na rin yung DMA. Anong prepositioning? Dapat every region meron silang malaking warehouse, bodega type area, nandyan na yung mga backhoe, bulldozer, water tanks. Biruin mo walang water tanks yung mga firefighters na nagpprovide ng tubig sa mga lugar na yan? Ang daming tubig hindi naman nila mainom. Yung tubig hanggang tuhod hindi naman nila mainom. Its crazy that there is so much water but they cannot drink it. Prepositoned na yan. Wala yan ngayon because the coordinating council will just stop different agencies to provide. Ang tagal, delayed masyado kaya the local government, ipit na ipit. Gagawin nating regional yung setup noon. Kasama na doon yung prepositioning of goods. Para hindi na galing Manila pa. Bakit magdadala pa ng pagkain galing Manila? Pwede naman natin dito i-provide sa Mindanao, sa Visayas or in Northern Luzon. That is the job of the Disaster Management Agency. QUESTION: WHO WILL CALL THE SHOTS? COMING FROM THE NDRRMC TO THE NEW DMA. SP ZUBIRI: Well, ang head of the NDRMMC, whoever the head will be or could be the head of the Disaster Management Agency. QUESTION: GALING SA CIVIL DEFENSE, SIR? SP ZUBIRI: Hindi. It has to be a separate agency. Yung FEMA sa America when I researched, yung FEMA is an independent agency. It is an independent agency. And then it is like the Homeland Security which is an independent agency. QUESTION: EVEN IF IT IS AN AGENCY, WILL IT BE NO LESS EFFECTIVE THAN THE FULL DEPARTMENT...? SP ZUBIRI: Let's give it a try. I think the law that created the NDRMMC is about 12 years old. Possibly about 12 years old na. Medyo luma na yang batas na yan. We're reviewing it now kaya ang daming version na tayong na-file. Maraming senador at congressman ang nag file na nitong bagong ahensiya which is the Department of Disaster Resilience. Let's review that law, pass this measure and let's see if it works. If it doesn't work, may kakulangan pa at kailangan talaga ng department then we can push for the department later on. QUESTION: DO YOU SHARE THE CONCERN OF THE SENATE MINORITY LEADER NA DAHIL WALANG DESCRIPTION YUGN MGA LUMP SUM APPROPRIATION BAKA MASAYANG LANG? SP ZUBIRI: Well as I've said my general principle is fiscal responsibility. Diba, so pasok na yan yung query ni Sen. Koko Pimentel na may mga lump sums ang aking position diyan ay we must practice fiscal responsibility, budget efficiency. So definitely kung yung lump sum na yan ay walang silbi ilagay na sa departamento o ahensiya na gagamit ng pond na yan. QUESTION: DAPAT PO MAY DETAILS? SP ZUBIRI: Dapat may details. QUESTION: MAGAGAWA YAN THROUGH YOUR DELIBERATIONS? SP ZUBIRI: Ang sabi sa akin si Sen. Angara, bago ma-approve by bicam period naka itemized na yan. Remember that the Supreme Court already made a decision on lump sum. It has to be itemized. So dapat may nakalagay na titulo yan, kung saan pupunta yan, for what programs, for what projects. QUESTION: ON GEN. BATANG FACING MURDER COMPLAINTS IN CONNECTION WITH THE KILLING OF PERCY LAPID. WHAT DOES THAT SAY NA MISMONG TAGA BUCOR YUNG LUMALABAS NA NAGPAPATAY? SP ZUBIRI: Well kaya nga tinutulak natin yung supermax. Ituloy na natin yung supermax. I'm asking actually Sen. Angara to put a budget for the supermax prison that the DOJ is preparing for this year. Yung supermax parang federal supermax prison sa America yan. Ang mangyayari dyan, ilalagay sa isolated area, number 1. Number 2, I will no longer discuss the area because binanggit na sa akin ni Secretary. Best if you ask secretary because si secretary yung nag banggit so maybe you could confirm with Sec. Remulla. QUESTION:SIR YUN AB YUNG NASA NUEVA ECIJA? SP ZUBIRI: Hindi, ibang lugar ito. Ayoko lang magsabi kase alam mo may mga reaction kase yung mga local officials... ayaw nila eh. Pero alam mo kung isolated naman yung area, I think it will not be detrimental naman sa community. For example the provincial jail of Bukinon is only one kilometer away from the city proper of Malaybalay, it does not disrupt the economy. Ang importante dyan basta hindi makalabas yung mga preso at dapat dyan fully-secure sila. Kaya ang aming suggestion from the last congress pa, together with Sen. Tito Sotto, Sen. Gordon, let's build already a supermax facility and make that a revenue generating property, yung Muntinlupa. QUESTION: HOW CAN WE BE SURE NA KAHIT NAKA SUPERMAX MAY MGA PERSONNEL PA RIN DUN NA... SP ZUBIRI: Ang design. Diba ang balita, may nainterview na Bureau of Corrections na official, ang sabi niya they need the gangs daw, kase ang sabi nila sa dami ng tao kailangan daw may gang. Nabasa ko sa news kase, don't quote me, nabasa ko lang sa news. Na kailangan daw nila yung mga set up ng mga gangs, kase daw sila ang nag popolice ng kanilang mga rango, sa dami daw ng preso. Because what was supposed to be a 6,000-person capacity facility is 30,000 so over populated. Sa supermax, ang plano kase sa supermax hindi po siya parang kubol, hindi po siya parang country club. Ang lumalabas sa supermax individual cells yan of two people per cell na ilalabas lang one hour a day at ibabalik po sila muli doon sa loob ng kulungan. Its in isolation, that way hindi sila makapag kwentuhan hindi sila pwedeng mag "chokaran" mag plano. Eh ang nangyari meron pala silang grupo pinaplano nila yugn pagpatay ng ibang tao sa loob ng kulungan. But that would be prevented now. QUESTION: REACTION PO ON MISMONG HEAD NG BUCOR ANG NA-I-INVOLVE SA PAGPATAY KAY PERCY LAPID? SP ZUBIRI: Let's wait for the the DOJ to come up with that filing of the case and basically the accusation. QUESTION: ANO SABI NI SEN. ANGARA WHEN YOU BROUGHT IT UP NA LAGYAN NG FUNDING? SP ZUBIRI: Okay siya. Okay siya. We will try to find a way. But is has to be in agreement between the House and the Senate, so sa Bicam na yun. (inaudible) I don't know I'll have to talk to Sec. Remulla. QUESTION: KAYA IHABOL PARA SA 2023? SP ZUBIRI: Sana, at least maumpisahan na yung site development. Kase malaking facility yan eh. If you're going to make them in isolation, per room namay dalawang tao, eh that is 30,000 individuals, you are looking at 15,000 rooms, ang laki nun hotels nga ilang rooms lang. So, we have to make a distinction. Ang pinasok kase sa Muntinlupa hindi lang mga heinous criminals eh marami yan eh, so definitely there will be split up. There will be of course correctional facilities that are prison menor, hind naman mga white collar crimes and then of course you have the index crimes and the heinous crimes, yan ipapasok sa supermax. QUESTION: SIR PER MAY BUDGET NA FOR IT FOR 2023? SP ZUBIRI: No, we will work on it on the Bicam. QUESTION: WALA PANG AMOUNT NA PINAGUUSAPAN? SP ZUBIRI: Wala pa hinihintay pa naminsa budget hearing. I'm going to ask Sec. Remulla about that. But it's good to be a multi-year, hindi kaya ng isang taon yan kase billions yan. QUESTION: ASIDE FROM SECN ANAGAR OTHER SENATORS OTHER SENATORS ARE ALSO SUPPORTIVE? SP ZUBIRI: Oh yes, especially after this? I think it's crazy not to support the idea espacially after this. After what is happening. With the admissions. Saka kita ninyo naman yung 7,500 beer cans? Aba ang saya nila tag P1,000 each pa very enterprising. QUESTION: KAILANGAN PA BA YUGN SENATE INQUIRY PARA MALAMAN YUNG MGA REFORMS NA KINAKAILANGAN? SP ZUBIRI: Well, kasama na yun siguro. Gusto yata ni Sen. Bato na buksan yan, pag-usapan yan. So we respect naman the chairperson who are doing so. But I will definitely ask doon sa committee hearing na yan, gaano kalaki yung kailanagn ninyo na pondo, ito ba ay makakatulong sa inyo. Pero lahat na kausap po naming na official ng DOJ together withth BJMP and the Bucor pabor na pabor sila sa supermax. Ang kagandahan diyan, at least malayo mahirap puntahan at malayo signal, walang internet so, yan ang kailangan natin gawin and if you do it per wall alam mo malabo yugn internet signal ah when it's multi-wall maraming wall pag nandyan sa na sa loob, walang signal unless there is a booster. At kung meron dapat makulong yung Bucor na gagawa nyan. QUESTION: YUNG SUPERMAX WILL STILL ALLOW VISITORS? KASE HUMAN RIGHTS YUN. SP ZUBIRI: Yeah, of course they will be allowed but subject to court approval. Yung visitation is subject to court approval yan. QUESTION: DISTURBNG BA NA YUGN BUCOR MISMO ANG NAIINVOLVE? SP ZUBIRI: Let's wait for the official announcement of the PNP and DOJ on that. QUESTION: SEN. PIMENTEL SAID NA I-AUGMENT YUNG CALAMITY FUND BY REALIGNING THE CONFIDENTIAL AND INTELLIGENCE FUND... SP ZUBIRI: I'll leave it to the chairperson Sen. Angara. But ako personally kase I don't really have a problem with confidential and intelligence funds. You have to remember that there are city mayors and governors that have hundreds of millions of confidential and intelligence funds, hindi nga magalaw ng national government yun kase under the local government code they are free to create their own budget. So kawawa naman yung mga departamento na tatangalan mo ng confidential funds na pangangailangan nila for their data gathering and I've talked to some agencies and they said na hindi naman yan na cash ibibigay at ibubulsa, dadaan pa din ng COA procedures yan, what is allowed for spending and then meron pang ipapakita na certification kung saan nagamit yun. So again that is my position if it's not exorbitantly large, and they can justify the use for the confidential funds, I have no problem with that, as long as at the end of the day they certify where the money was used for with the COA. QUESTION: OKAY LANG PO BA SA INYO MAGREACH NG COMPROMISE NA BETWEEN MAJORITY AND THE MINORITY NA MAGBIGAY NG CONFIDENTIAL AND INTELLIGENCE FUNDS PERO HINDI NA GANUN KALAKI AS PROPOSED? SP ZUBIRI: Wouldn't it be easier kung may confidential funds ka na ibibigay sa mga eskwelahan na nangangailangan ng bubong? May pondo ka na eh. You have to remember na kung maglalagay ka ng eskwelahan sa isang lugar, naka-earmark na yan. Kung walang bagyo dun, paano iyong karatig na bayan na natamaan ng bagyo o natamaan ng flashflood as sila ang nangangailangan? Hindi mo na magalaw iyon. Iyong classroom sa isang bayan, pwede mo ilipat dyan. But the Vice President can used those funds for that particular problem. I'm not that sure with co-regulations but baka pwedeng, under the confidential funds, iyong pangangailangan nila ng emergency funds for repairs or things like that bakit hindi? QUESTION: WHY DO WE HAVE TO GIVE SO MUCH LEEWAY TO PROJECTS OF THOSE KINDS EH HINDI NAMAN TALAGA SIYA KAILANGAN ILAGAY SA CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS? SP ZUBIRI: Hindi nga kasi, again, let me repeat. I'll give you a scenario: Barangay A binigyan natin ng classroom na natamaan ng Typhoon Paeng yan. Okay. Baranggay B, ni-realign mo, tinanggal mo yung pondo, nilagay niyo dyan. Baranggay B, next week inulan, landslide, tatlong classroom bumagsak. Ito, merong pondo for next year, naka-earmark na. Paano itong tatlong classroom? So, ngayon tatakbo yung tatlong teachers na yan? DepEd doesn't have that leeway under the law. Under the Supreme Court decision, it has to be identified by the budget kung saan inilalagay yung pera. That's why malaki ang confidential funds ng mga LGUs kasi ginagamit nila yun for rehabilitation, reconstruction. I'm open to it ano. I'm open to that idea but again, it is up to the minority to proposed the amendments and we will discuss it on the floor, and hopefully gets to convince more colleagues of ours. QUESTION: THE UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL HAS CALLED OUT THE PHILIPPINE GOVERNMENT FOR ALLEGED HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATIONS, INCLUDING DRUG-RELATED EXTRA-JUDICIAL KILLINGS. WHAT CAN YOU SAY? SP ZUBIRI: Ano ba yun, ang tagal na ng issue na yan. Lumang tugtugin na yan, I mean... QUESTION: NADISCUSS BA YUN SA FRANCE TRIP? SP ZUBIRI: They didn't ask us anymore. When I visited France, we never discussed human rights. When we went to EU, they discussed a bit of human rights but we told them, it is the new administration, there's a new policy, the president said maximum tolerance when it comes to human rights. First celebration niya (BBM) with the PNP, yan ang binanggit niya. Maximum tolerance. Jail the high-level pusher, rehab natin iyong low-level users. So as you can see, wala naman akong nakikitang namamatay. Unless may namatay na drug pusher, eh wala naman ako naririnig. Nagagalit na nga ang previous administration, humihina na (ang kampanya laban sa droga). It's unfair for the UN to tag us that. It's unfair. Iba-ibang.. alam mo, it's not being hypocritical here, there are certain countries abroad that have extreme immigration measures na kinukulong nila iyong mga illegal immigrants na gustong pumasok, nasa loob ng kulungan, detention centers. Nasaan ang human rights? But hindi nila binabanggit iyon? From the United States to Europe, they have share of problems of immigration .. ahh.. illegal detention of immigrants. No one is pointing fingers at them for their human rights (violations). I don't think that's right. Then they say iyong mga media killings, kay Percy Lapid. Ambilis bilis na resolba nung kaso ni Percy Lapid. It is the fastest that I've seen. Within a month's time meron nan ga silang nahuli na mastermind. QUESTION: IYONG ALLEGATION NGA NA IYONG 'IT'S UNFAIR, IT'S UNTRUE,' DO YOU THINK IT DAMAGES THE IMAGE OF THE COUNTRY? SP ZUBIRI: Alam mo, ang sagot ko nga sa kanila when I went on my discussions with the European Parliamentarians when they asked this: We have a free media. You are guys are all free, misquote nga ako minsan eh. Naiinis nga ako sa inyo minsan. You take my quote out of context kaya pinaparecord ko na eh. Alam mo, we have a very free media as compared to Singapore; as compared to Malaysia; as compared to Vietnam. Sige nga, magreport nga kayo doon. Subukan niyo. Please, subukan niyo. Kaya lahat ng balita, mali man o maganda, lumalabas. Kaya iyan ang naririnig nilang balita doon. Itong mga bansa na iba, hindi naman totoong demokrasya, with all due respect. Tayo demokrasya tayo kaya napapakinggan natin ang mga complaints na iyan dahil binabalita niyo na iyan. Kaya unfair sa UN, unfair sa mga agencies na iyan. Unfair because those who are against the government go out today, magsigaw sa kalsada, ilalabas ng media, kinabukasan uuwi ng bahay, walang mangyayari sa kanila. QUESTION: BUT THERE'S STILL A CHILLING EFFECT AFTER THE PERCY LAPID INCIDENT THAT'S THE REALITY SIR SP ZUBIRI: Do you want the chilling effect? You all go to China. Can I invite you to China and do your reporting there? You will be caught on site and brought on site. That's a chilling effect. Iyong nangyari kay Percy Lapid, has no - for me ha, ako yan - has the full force of the law. We cannot, in any civil society, allow impunity. Kaya ako, talaga mabigat ako dyan, full force of the law should be implemented. Hulihin, parusan, yaan ang pinakamahalaga. Pero wala tayo magagawa, maraming sira ulo, whether it is mass shooting in the United States or iyong sa Thailand, papatayin yung 40 children. There are crazy people all around the world. What is important is enforcement, apprehension, and actual punishment. You make the case very big. Pinapaputok niyo yung kaso. Pero sa totoo lang, sa ibang bansa, kagagaling ko lang sa ibang bansa, ganyan ang problema nila. QUESTION: PERO PART OF THE UN'S BASIS ARE THE COMPLAINTS FILED BY VARIOUS ORGANIZATIONS AND NOT BY THE MEDIA? SP ZUBIRI: Well the cases are on-going guys. On-going naman ang mga kaso. Hayaan natin gumalaw ang mga kasong iyon. Actually, even Sen. Leila de Lima, when we were asked about her in Europe, eh gumagalaw naman ang kaso niya. Hindi naman dinisallow ng korte. Yung retraction ng kanyang witness, nagretract naman yung witness at pumayag ang korte. Madami pong kaso sa kanya ang nadismiss. Iyong perjury charges nadismiss lahat. So, gumagalaw naman siya and eventually, baka ma-house arrest naman siya, which is a special privilege given to only a few people. That's not supposed to be given but she's now on hospital arrest. So, it's not naman fair to paint the picture. And I appeal to the media, tulungan niyo naman kami na pagandahin ang imahe ng Pilipinas. Katulad noong Percy Lapid na iyan, Nahuli na nga iyong bumaril at mahuhuli na nga iyong mastermind. Tumulong naman kayo iannounce yan sa buong mundo. Buti sana kung hindi inaksyunan. If hindi inaksyunan eh di sana I'll stand with you here. Pero inaksyunan nila. Kaya iyan ang apila ko. We are a free media. Anyone of you here, tell me, may pumigil sa report niyo sa Senate? Wala di ba? QUESTION: DITO SIR WALA PERO... SP ZUBIRI: Nagagalit lang kapag sa tingin nila mali ang nailabas. Pero hindi naman forcibly pinipigilan kayo. When we were in the European Union, sabi naming ni Sen. Loren Legarda, kausap naming sila, sabi namin, it is not fair to paint the Philippines like that. The reason why you get news like that because our media are free. In Malaysia, there's an Anti-Terror Law wherein you are not allowed to say bad things against government programs, they can shut you down. Same goes to Vietnam. Lalo na dun kasi Communist yun. They are actually coming next week, Vietnam Parliamentarians. In China, wala na. In HongKong, lahat sinasara na. All the free press. All the offices and newspapers in HongKong are shut down by the Central Government. QUESTION: PERO HINDI PINAPATAY SP ZUBIRI: Hindi. Kinukulong. QUESTION: PERO HINDI BINABARIL SP ZUBIRI: Ay well, hindi binabaril kasi hindi ganun ka sira-ulo mga tao doon ano. As I said, we have to stop the cases of impunity in our country by apprehension. Ilagay natin sila sa super max. Nandun sila sa isang kwarto. 1x2 meters. Nandun yung etchahan nila. Doon sila mag-etchas, dyan sila matulog, dyan sila nakatingin sa bubong sa buong buhay nila at sa tingin ko matatakot na yan na makulong. QUESTION: SIR, YUNG PAGPAPAREALLIGN NG CONFIDENTIAL FUNDS. TAON-TAON YAN ANG PINAGIINITAN NA KAPAG GUSTO MAY MADAGDAGAN NG FUNDS? SP ZUBIRI: I think pinagiinitan talaga ay lump sum. Even Sen. (Ralph) Recto, remember when he was here, talagang binabantayan niya ang lump sum. Pinapaidentify niya sa mga agencies saan mapupunta yun para hindi siya maging department pork barrel. QUESTION: AND THE CIF CONSIDERED A LUMP SUM BUDGET? SP ZUBIRI: Yes, it is considered as a lump sum budget. QUESTION: OPEN KAYO NA KALTASAN YAN? SP ZUBIRI: I cannot say. It depends on what the situation is. It depends on which Department it is. Again, I'll go back to my point, fiscal responsibility. Thanks guys, Thank you. Thank you.