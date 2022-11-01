Press Release

January 26, 2023 Survey says majority of Filipinos believe POGO operations harmful to the country —Gatchalian Majority of Filipinos believe that the presence of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the Philippines is harmful to the country, said Senator Win Gatchalian, citing a survey conducted by Pulse Asia from November 27 to December 1 last year. When asked their opinion on whether POGOs are beneficial or harmful to the country, 58% of the respondents said they think the operation of POGOs in the country is harmful. The overall sentiment is reflected across location and class, based on the survey. In terms of location, 61% of respondents in the National Capital Region, 55% in Luzon, 53% in Visayas, and 67% in Mindanao believe POGO operations in the country are harmful. In terms of social class, the same sentiment is felt by 70% of respondents in the ABC class, 58% in the D class, and 44% in the E class. Respondents who said they believe the POGO industry is injurious to the country cited the main reasons for their response: proliferation of vices, with a total of 67% citing this as the main reason; increase in POGO-related crime incidents involving Chinese nationals with 57%; tax evasion of POGOs, 43%; increasing number of Chinese nationals employed by POGOs, also with 43%; no additional opportunities given to Filipinos, with 33%; and increasing cost of rent, residential, or business properties with 22%. "The survey results are an important piece of data that we will take into consideration as the data represents the sentiments of our people and provides relevant insights on the issue at hand," Gatchalian said. The Senate Committee on Ways and Means, chaired by Gatchalian, is currently working on the completion of a committee report in relation to an inquiry on the economic benefits and social costs of allowing POGO operations in the country. By contrast, only 19% of respondents said POGOs are beneficial. Worth noting is that only 12% of respondents in the NCR, where a significant number of POGOs operate, said the industry is beneficial to the country while 20% of respondents in Luzon, 26% in the Visayas, and 17% IN Mindanao also share the same view. In terms of class, the 19% of total respondents who said POGOs are beneficial is broken down into 10% in the ABC class, 20% in the D class, and 27% in the E class. # # # Karamihan sa mga Pilipino naniniwalang nakakapinsala ang POGO ayon sa survey —Gatchalian Karamihan sa mga Pilipino ay naniniwala na ang presensya ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators o mga POGO ay nakakapinsala sa bansa, ani Senador Win Gatchalian. Ito ay base sa survey na isinagawa ng Pulse Asia mula Nobyembre 27 hanggang Disyembre 1 noong nakaraang taon. Nang tanungin ang kanilang opinyon kung ang mga POGO ay kapaki-pakinabang o nakakapinsala sa bansa, 58% ng mga respondent ang nagsabing sa tingin nila ay nakakasama ang operasyon ng mga POGO sa bansa. Ayon sa survey 61% ng mga respondent mula sa National Capital Region, 55% sa Luzon, 53% sa Visayas, at 67% sa Mindanao ang naniniwalang nakakasama ang POGO operations sa bansa. Kung pagbabasehan ang social class, gayundin ang pakiramdam ng 70% ng mga respondent sa ABC class, 58% sa D class, at 44% sa E class. Binanggit nila ang mga dahilan kung bakit sila naniniwalang ang industriya ng POGO ay nakakapinsala sa bansa: paglaganap ng mga bisyo, na binanggit ng kabuuang 67% bilang pangunahing dahilan; pagtaas ng insidente ng krimen na may kaugnayan sa POGO na kinasasangkutan ng mga Chinese national na may 57%; tax evasion ng POGOs, 43%; pagtaas ng bilang ng mga Chinese national na nagtatrabaho sa mga POGO, na may 43% din; walang karagdagang oportunidad na ibinigay sa mga Pilipino, na may 33%; at pagtaas ng halaga ng upa, tirahan, o mga ari-arian ng negosyo na may 22%. "Ang resulta ng survey ay isang mahalagang bahagi ng data na aming isinasaalang-alang dahil ang data ay kumakatawan sa mga sentimyento ng ating mga kababayan at nagbibigay ng mahahalagang impormasyon sa isyung ito," sabi ni Gatchalian. Kasalukuyang binubuo na ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, na pinamumunuan ni Gatchalian, ang isang committee report hinggil sa resulta ng naging mga pagdinig ng komite sa mga benepisyong pang-ekonomiya o kawalan nito at mga social cost ng pagpayag sa operasyon ng mga POGO sa bansa. Samantala, 19% lamang ng mga respondents ang nagsabing ang mga POGO ay kapaki-pakinabang. Kapansin-pansin na 12% lamang ng mga respondent sa NCR, kung saan malaki ang bilang ng mga POGO, ang nagsabing ang industriya ay kapaki-pakinabang sa bansa, habang 20% ng mga respondent sa Luzon, 26% sa Visayas, at 17% sa Mindanao ay nagpahayag ng parehong pananaw. Base naman sa social class, sa 19% ng kabuuang respondent na nagsabing ang mga POGO ay kapaki-pakinabang, 10% sa kanila ay mula sa ABC class, 20% sa D class, at 27% sa E class. # # #