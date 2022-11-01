Press Release

January 27, 2023 Tulfo bats for free funeral services for poor families Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo proposed a measure seeking to grant free funeral services for extremely poor Filipino families nationwide. Tulfo filed Senate Bill (SB) No. 1695 institutionalizing a provision of burial assistance that offers free funeral services to ensure that families of the deceased will not carry the heavy financial burden of their loved one's death. "In the Philippines, funeral and burial services can range from 10,000 to hundreds of thousands of pesos. As such, many poor families are not only wracked with grief but also deep financial stress that may even lead them to borrow funds from lenders with high-interest rates," the bill's explanatory note read. Funerals are integral rites that allow families to grieve and mourn the loss of their departed loved ones, but Tulfo said that death, for many poor families, can also equate to a crippling amount of debt and evidently a heavy burden for those left behind. While there are programs that help indigent families, specifically the DSWD's Burial Assistance Program which provides up to 10,000 pesos worth of benefits, the present burial assistance program is not yet institutionalized. Under SB No. 1695, the benefit shall include the preparation of funeral documents, embalming, viewing, burial, or cremation. Accredited mortuaries, for their part, shall provide a casket or urn. Notably, mortuaries granting free services to extremely poor beneficiaries may seek reimbursement for the cost of the services from any regional office of the DSWD upon the approval of the Regional Director Those who will benefit from the proposed measure are families whose combined gross income does not exceed Php 15,000 per month, do not own real property, or a vehicle. Batas para sa libreng libing, tinutulak ni Tulfo Iminungkahi ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo ang panukalang batas na naglalayong magbigay ng libreng libing para sa mga mahihirap na pamilyang Pilipino sa buong bansa. Inihain ni Tulfo ang Senate Bill (SB) No. 1695 na nag-iinstitutionalize ng probisyon ng burial assistance na nagbibigay ng libreng serbisyo sa libing upang matiyak na hindi mahihirapan ang mga pmailyang naiwan. "In the Philippines, funeral and burial services can range from 10,000 to hundreds of thousands of pesos. As such, many poor families are not only wracked with grief but also deep financial stress that may even lead them to borrow funds from lenders with high-interest rates," nakalagay sa explanatory note ng panukalang batas. Ang libing ay mahalagang seremonya na nagbibigay-daan sa mga pamilya na magluksa sa pagkawala ng kanilang mga namayapang mahal sa buhay, ngunit sinabi ni Tulfo na ang kamatayan, para sa maraming mahihirap na pamilya, ay nagiging daan para sila ay mangutang para matustusan ang libing ng kapamilya. Sa ilalim ng SB No. 1695, kasama sa benepisyo ang paghahanda ng mga dokumento ng libing, pag-embalsamo, paglilibing, o cremation. Ang mga akreditadong punerarya ay dapat magbigay ng kabaong o urn. Ang halaga nito ay pwede nilang ireumburse sa regional office ng DSWD. Ang mga makikinabang sa panukalang batas ay ang mga pamilya na ang pinagsamang kabuuang kita ay hindi lalampas sa Php 15,000 bawat buwan, at walang sariling ari-arian, o sasakyan.