Senate OKs grant of Japan badges to Lorenzana, Cordoba

The Senate has given its consent to Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) Chairperson Delfin Lorenzana and Commission on Audit (COA) Chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba to receive their awards from the government of Japan.

Senators on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, adopted House Concurrent Resolution No. 9, taking into consideration Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 8 sponsored by Majority Leader Joel Villanueva.

The Japan government is set to confer to Lorenzana and Cordoba on November 3 this year "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star" and "The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon", respectively, for their contributions to the strengthening of Philippine-Japan relations during the previous administration.

Lorenzana formerly served as secretary of the Department of National Defense, while Cordoba served as a commissioner of the National Telecommunications Commission.

"Chairman Lorenzana and Chairman Cordoba join other distinguished recipients of similar honors from the government of Japan. We'd like to extend our advanced congratulations for this honor being bestowed upon them," Villanueva said.

Established in 1875, The Order of the Rising Sun is a decoration bestowed by Japan upon individuals in recognition of their exceptional services to the nation or the public. It is also given to foreigners who made notable contributions to enhance bilateral relations.

Previous recipients of the same badge include former Senate President Edgardo Angara (April 29, 2013), former first gentleman Jose Miguel Arroyo (December 3, 2002), former Philippine ambassador to Japan Ramon V. Del Rosario (June 23, 1992), and former foreign affairs secretary and United Nations General Assembly President Carlos P. Romulo (December 26, 1978).

Under the 1987 Constitution, "no elective, or appointive public officer or employee shall receive additional, double, or indirect compensation unless specifically authorized by law, nor accept without the consent of Congress, any present, emolument, office, or title of any kind from any foreign government."

All the senators were made co-sponsors of the concurrent resolution.