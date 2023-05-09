Press Release

May 9, 2023 CHIZ TO NAVY: SHELVE PLAN TO BUY SUBMARINES, PRIORITIZE ACQUISITION OF BOATS FOR DISASTER RESPONSE AND RELIEF Before it borrows money to buy submarines, the Philippines should first acquire locally-made ships, like floating hospitals and rescue boats, that will aid people and towns hit by typhoons, which are getting frequent and stronger, Sen. Chiz Escudero said. "I am for stronger a Navy. I am great fan of our sailors. But the reality is we cannot realize our submarine dreams if what we have is a salbabida budget," Escudero said "Perhaps when our finances improve, then we can give the Navy the ships it deserves. Sabi nga, 'a rising tide raises all ships,'" he said. "With economic buoyancy comes the ability to buy more Navy ships, "Escudero said. The senator said he supports the Navy modernization plan, "and in fact I am of the opinion that the current shopping list should be nudged up a bit." "But insofar as the planned purchase of two diesel-electric attack submarines for a reported total price tag of P70 billion, I think this should be shelved at the moment, "he said And to their credit, the Navy command said the purchase of these assets can wait, he said. In the meantime, the government should increase its inventory of boats which can be used for disaster response and relief. "One good suggestion is to commission the building of multipurpose vessels which can serve as floating hospital, barracks of rescue workers, cargo bay for rescue equipment, emergency power plant, food pantry," he said. "This can be rapidly deployed to areas whose roads and power have been cut off. Yung rescue personnel mayroon ng tulugan, hindi na makiki-compete doon sa lokal," he said. These boats, he said, can be built and outfitted by local shipbuilder, "thus helping the economy by creating jobs. Walang outflow of dollars."