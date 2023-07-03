Press Release

July 3, 2023 Jinggoy calls for Senate probe on proliferation online of celebrity endorsement scams SENATOR Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada has called for a Senate inquiry into the alarming proliferation of fake online celebrity endorsements and deceptive social media postings in relation to the advertisement and selling of various unregistered food and drug products. Estrada has filed Senate Resolution No. 666, citing the risks that the scam poses to unsuspecting consumers and noting the spread of online marketing materials and impostor pages or accounts promoting unregistered products that promise treatment for various ailments or wellness benefits using the names and pictures of local personalities and celebrities. "These advertisements mislead consumers into believing that these celebrities are using and endorsing food and medicinal products that are actually unregistered before the proper health authorities and not yet approved for mass distribution and public consumption," he said. The barrage of bogus medicinal remedies on social media platforms is viewed and even shared by thousands of consumers, providing them with inaccurate and false information about the efficacy, quality, and safety of food, drugs, and health products, Estrada said. "The circulation and proliferation of fraudulent online advertisements are clear and blatant violations of the Consumer Act, which penalizes the dissemination of deceptive and misleading sales promotion practices," he pointed out. Estrada cited reports on the alleged product endorsements of Dr. Willie Ong, an internist and cardiologist with a huge social media following, regarding a "miracle food" in the form of mixed nuts. He also mentioned the case of Dr. Tony Leachon, whose name and pictures were used to imply his personal endorsement of a product as a cure for diabetes. "There is an urgent need to protect consumers against the consumption of unregistered and potentially harmful food and health products through the strict enforcement of the provisions of the Consumer Act and regulation of fraudulent advertisements on social media platforms," Estrada said. The veteran lawmaker also noted the need to identify and address possible loopholes in the country's existing laws and regulations, emphasizing the importance of updating their provisions, considering the extensive use of social media platforms and cyberspace, as well as the alarming use of maliciously manipulated images, spliced videos, and fabricated statements in the promotion of food and health products. Laganap na celebrity endorsement scams online, pinaiimbestigahan ni Jinggoy NANAWAGAN si Senador Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada na magsagawa ang Senado ng imbestigasyon sa lumalaganap na mga pekeng online endorsements ng mga sikat na personalidad at mapanlinlang na mga advertisement posts sa social media sa mga binebentang produkto na hindi rehistrado. Naghain si Estrada ng Senate Resolution No. 666 at dito binanggit nya ang panganib na idinudulot sa mga konsyumer ng naglipanang online marketing materials at impostor pages o accounts na nagpo-promote ng mga hindi rehistradong produkto para sa iba't ibang karamdaman o benepisyo sa kalusugan gamit ang mga pangalan at larawan ng mga lokal na personalidad at sikat na mga artista. "Ang ganitong advertisements ay naglilinlang sa mga mamimili na ang mga sikat na personalidad ay gumagamit at nag-eendorso ng pagkain at gamot na hindi pa rehistrado sa mga kinauukulang ahensya at hindi pa aprubado para ipamahagi at ibenta sa publiko," aniya. Sinabi pa ni Estrada na marami na ang nakapanood at nag-share ng ganitong maling impormasyon tungkol sa epekto, kalidad at kaligtasan ng pagkain, gamot at mga produktong pangkalususan na kalat na ngayon sa social media platforms. "Ang pagkalat at pagdami ng mga mapanlinlang na online na patalastas ay malinaw at tahasang paglabag sa Consumer Act na nagpaparusa sa pagpapakalat ng mga mapanlinlang na sales promotion practices," paliwanag niya. Inihalimbawa ni Estrada ang mga ulat tungkol sa diumano'y pag-endorso ng produkto ni Dr. Willie Ong, isang internist at cardiologist na may maraming social media followers, sa isang mixed nuts na "miracle food." Binanggit din niya ang napabalitang paggamit ng pangalan at larawan ni Dr. Tony Leachon upang ipahiwatig ang kanyang paggamit at pag-endorso sa isang produktong gamot diumano sa sakit na diabetes. "Kailangan na agarang maprotektahan ang mga mamimili laban sa pagkonsumo ng mga hindi rehistrado at posibleng mapanganib sa kalusugan na mga pagkain at produkto sa pamamagitan ng mahigpit na pagpapatupad ng mga probisyon ng Consumer Act at regulasyon sa mga mapanlinlang na advertisements sa social media platforms," pahayag ni Estrada. Idiniin din ng batikang mambabatas ang pangangailangan na matukoy at matugunan ang mga posibleng butas sa mga umiiral na batas at regulasyon ng bansa pati na ang pag-update sa mga probisyon ng mga ito sa harap ng malawakang paggamit ng social media platforms at cyberspace, gayundin ang nakakabahala na paggamit ng mga malisyosong manipulated images, spliced videos at gawa-gawang pahayag sa pag-promote ng mga pagkain at produktong pangkalusugan.