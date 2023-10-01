Press Release

January 2, 2024 Bong Go welcomes enactment of new laws establishing College of Medicine programs at four select state universities Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has commended President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., for signing into law several bills establishing College of Medicine programs at four state universities. Go, co-sponsor of these bills, emphasized the broader impact of these legislative measures on the country's future particularly in healthcare. These bills were primarily sponsored by Senator Chiz Escudero, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Higher Education. "Ang pagpapatupad ng mga batas na ito ay isang patunay ng ating dedikasyon sa pagpapabuti ng sistema ng kalusugan sa Pilipinas. Nagbibigay ito ng pag-asa at oportunidad para sa mga kabataang Pilipino na nangangarap maging mga doktor," said Go. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also highlighted the long-term benefits of these laws, where more Filipinos will be given opportunities to pursue medical professions and increasing the potential of making the Philippines a hub for medical excellence. "These steps will bring long-term benefits to our country. We hope that in the future, we will not only be known as a nation that sends excellent healthcare workers abroad but also as a hub of medical excellence right here in our own homeland," he added. The new laws provide for the establishment of a College of Medicine in four distinct state universities. The first, Republic Act No. 11970, facilitates the creation of a College of Medicine at Benguet State University. RA 11971, similarly establishes a medical college at Southern Luzon State University in Lucban, Quezon. RA 11972 provides for the establishment of a College of Medicine at the University of Eastern Philippines in Catarman, Northern Samar. Lastly, RA 11974 authorizes the formation of a medical college at Visayas State University in Baybay, Leyte. Go emphasized the role of these new institutions in catalyzing research and innovation in the field of medicine. He articulated, "The establishment of new colleges of medicine will also serve as centers of research and innovation that will contribute to the advancement of our healthcare practices." The passage of these laws is in line with Republic Act 11509 or the "Doktor Para Sa Bayan Act," which Go co-authored and co-sponsored in the Senate. RA 11509 establishes a medical scholarship and return service program for deserving students who want to pursue a degree in medicine in state universities and colleges. Building on his commitment to enhancing the Philippines' healthcare education, Go also filed Senate Bill No. 191, the "Advanced Nursing Education Act of 2022," which envisions a future wherein the nursing profession is fortified with relevant education, better career prospects, and a dignified existence. To this end, it will mandate community integration and immersion for students, with graduate programs built on the experiences and skills of the nurses for mastery, expertise, and leadership in practice, research, and education. Aside from the four above-mentioned new laws, Go also co-sponsored Republic Act 11973, which creates a College of Veterinary Medicine under the Bicol University in Ligao City, Albay.