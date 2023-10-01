Press Release

January 2, 2024 A mother's gratitude: The transformative impact of Bong Go's Malasakit Center initiative on a single mom's life Judith Carbajal Ramos, a 45-year-old single mother living in Barangay Bagumbong, Caloocan City, tells a compelling tale of resilience and support. Her life with her three-year-old son, Jaime Sky Ramos, who has Down syndrome, is a journey marked by challenges. But amidst these struggles, she finds a crucial ally in the Malasakit Center program, an initiative driven by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, offering much-needed solace and assistance. Judith shared her story about her youngest child, Jaime Sky Ramos, born on December 25, 2020, who brought a unique set of challenges and joys into their lives with his Down syndrome diagnosis. "Noong una pa lang po ay sinabi na ng doktor na isa siyang Down syndrome patient. Noong umpisa mahirap tanggapin pero kailangan kong tanggapin kasi anak ko siya," Judith recalled, reflecting on the initial shock and gradual acceptance of Jaime's condition. Despite the challenges, Jaime has become a source of strength and happiness in her life. Judith says, "Pero okay naman po, nairaos po at tsaka siya po ang nagiging lakas ko po kasi eh. Maswerte naman po ako dahil ibinigay po siya ng Poong Maykapal." The Malasakit Center at the Philippine Children's Medical Center in Quezon City has been instrumental in easing the burdens faced by Judith's family. The center provides essential support that significantly lightens their struggles, particularly during hospital visits. Judith is deeply appreciative of this assistance, which has been a key factor in helping them navigate their healthcare challenges more effectively. "Swerte po namin siya dahil kapag nagpapa-checkup po kami sa hospital, mayroon pong tumutulong na Malasakit (Center) sa amin," she explained. "Kahit sino pa pong ibang pasyente natutulungan po ng Malasakit (Center)," Judith added, highlighting the benefit of this initiative. This support is particularly vital in today's economic climate, as Judith noted, "Kaya napakaswerte na po namin dahil ang pera po ngayon, napakahirap na pong hanapin. Sa panahon, ngayon wala ka na rin pong makikita." Malasakit Centers bring together representatives from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. These one-stop shops aim to support impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. As of now, 159 Malasakit Centers are operational across the country, poised to assist with patients' medical expenses. The DOH reported that the Malasakit Center program has already provided aid to around ten million Filipinos. Judith expressed her gratitude towards Go and the Malasakit Center program, saying, "Sir Bong Go, maraming, maraming salamat po. Mapa-mayaman o mahirap po, nandiyan po ang Malasakit Center na handang tumulong hanggang kaya po nilang tumulong." Reflecting on the absence of such initiatives, Judith remarked, "Kung wala pong naitatag na Malasakit (Center) para sa magulang, siguro po napakahirap po." Meanwhile, Go said that Judith's story is a testament to the strength of a mother's love and the profound impact of governmental support initiatives like the Malasakit Center. It sheds light on the struggles of many Filipino families and the difference that compassionate policies can make in their lives. "Simple lang ang layunin ng Malasakit Centers - tulungan ang ating mga kababayan, lalo na ang mga mahihirap, iyong mga hopeless at helpless, na mabawasan ang kanilang pasanin sa pagkuha ng serbisyong medikal mula sa gobyerno. Ito ang ating pangako at serbisyo para sa bawat Pilipino," said Go. "Nakakataba ng puso kapag nakakarinig ako ng kwento tulad ng kay Judith at Jaime. Ito ang nagbibigay inspirasyon sa akin at sa ating gobyerno na patuloy na pagbutihin at palawakin ang sakop ng Malasakit Centers sa buong bansa," he concluded.