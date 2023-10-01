Press Release

January 2, 2024 Bong Go highlights impact of Malasakit Centers, Super Health Centers, and Regional Specialty Centers in bringing public health services closer to Filipinos In an interview with DZRH's "Balansyado" on Tuesday, December 26, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go elaborated on the accomplishments and plans for Malasakit Centers, the establishment of more Super Health Centers, and the newly enacted Regional Specialty Centers Act. Go began by discussing the Malasakit Centers, which he championed since 2018. These centers are one-stop shops for convenient access to medical assistance programs. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. "Batas naman po ito na isinulong natin noong 2019, na-institutionalized po siya. One-stop shop naman po ang Malasakit Center. Nasa loob na ho ng hospital ang apat na ahensya ng gobyerno tulad ng PhilHealth, PCSO (Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office), DOH (Department of Health), at DSWD (Department of Social Welfare and Development," said Go. "So nakasalalay na po 'yan sa DOH... dahil sila naman po ang may mandato na mag-implementa nito at may pondo kasama ang iba't ibang ahensya ng gobyerno. Ang importante po ay huwag po nating pahirapan ang Pilipino dahil unang-una, pera po ng Pilipino 'yan. Dapat ibalik agad sa kanila sa mabilis na paraan lalo na pagdating sa tulong pangkalusugan. Iyan po ang Malasakit Center," he emphasized. The 159 Malasakit Centers across the country have served around 10 million patients according to DOH. Malasakit Centers are aimed at supporting impoverished patients in reducing their hospital costs to the least possible amount. Go also highlighted the role of Super Health Centers, which serve as medium-sized polyclinics, especially beneficial for localities still lacking healthcare facilities. "Hindi lang po sa Malasakit (Center) ang aking isinusulong. 'Yung mga Super Health Centers, iba rin po ito. Ang Super Health Center po is a medium type of a polyclinic. Noon po naisipan natin noong 2021 'yan, dahil sa kakaikot ko sa buong Pilipinas, marami pong mga munisipyo--4th, 5th, 6th class municipalities--ang wala pong sariling health center. 'Yung mga buntis, nanganganak sa tricycle," Go remarked. "Ngayon po, ang ikinaganda po ng Super Health Center, inilapit natin 'yung serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Pwede po diyan ang panganganak, dental, laboratory, x-ray. At 'yung mga minor cases, minor operations pwede na po diyan. At pwede pong lagyan ng dialysis machine pagdating ng panahon ng LGUs (local government units). Sa tulong po ito ng mga kasamahan natin sa Kongreso, mga LGUs at sa DOH. Iyan po ang Super Health Center," he added. Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early detection, further strengthening the healthcare sector in the country, especially in grassroots communities. Free consultations would be handled by the municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program. Through the collective efforts of fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. Services offered in Super Health Centers include database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. Finally, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which was signed into law by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., on August 24. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. It stands as a testament to the commitment of the government to uplift the nation's health infrastructure. According to Go, these specialty centers in regional hospitals will focus on specialized treatments for conditions like heart, kidney, lung, brain, spine, and orthopedic issues, as well as mental health among other specializations. He cited the need for such facilities outside major cities like Quezon City, stating, "Di ba ang Heart Center nasa Quezon City? 'Di ba ang NKTI (National Kidney and Transplant Institute) nasa Quezon City? Paano po tayong mga nasa probinsya? Kailangan pa nating magbiyahe ng Quezon City..." "Sa nangangailangan po ng mental health services, hindi lang dapat sa Mandaluyong. How about sa ibang lugar sa probinsya? At tandaan po natin, hindi lang po lahat ng mga nasa mental hospital ay admitted. Marami pong mga walk-in, yung mga nakaka-experience ng mga depression, kailangang i-address kaagad," he added. He stressed the importance of bringing medical services closer to the grassroots and to Filipinos who need them the most. "Bakit natin pahirapan ang Pilipino? Ika nga eh, pera po 'yan ng Pilipino. Dapat ibalik po kanila sa pamamagitan ng serbisyong mabilis, naaabot at maaasahan lalo na pagdating sa kanilang kalusugan. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," concluded Go.