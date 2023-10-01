STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON MASSIVE POWER OUTAGE IN PANAY ISLAND

The severity of the power shortage in Panay Island cannot be overstated. The absence of electricity not only affects households but also cripples businesses, hospitals, and other crucial services that depend on a reliable power source. This issue needs to be resolved immediately and efficiently.

I urge the concerned government agencies, power utilities, and relevant stakeholders to prioritize and expedite the resolution of the power crisis in Panay Island.

Nakakalungkot na sa pagpapalit ng taon, sa ikalawang araw ng Bagong Taon, brownout ang tumambad sa ating mga kababayan sa Western Visayas. Huwag na sana nila hayaan na magtagal pa kahit isang araw ang krisis na ito.