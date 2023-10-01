Press Release

January 3, 2024 'Pagmamalasakit sa panahon ng pagdadalamhati' -- Bong Go brings joy to patient watchers on New Year's eve in Davao City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go celebrated New Year's Eve with the patient watchers at Balay Pahulayan Temporary Shelter at Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in Davao City on Sunday, December 31. During his visit, the senator and his Malasakit Team shared Noche Buena by distributing meals, food packs, and other forms of aid. He also gave food to the security guards and vendors he passed by. In a simple gathering, Go showed his compassion to the patient watchers amid their hardships and eased their burden. "I know how hard it is to be away from your loved ones, especially during this time of the year. This simple gesture is to make you feel that you are not alone and that we are here for you," Go said. "Nandito kami para magmalasakit at tumulong sa abot ng aking makakaya lalo na sa panahon ng inyong pagdadalamhati," he added. He also thanked the medical frontliners and hospital staff for their dedication and sacrifice in serving the public amid the pandemic and beyond. "You are our heroes, and we owe you a lot. I will continue to support your needs and welfare as long as I am in public service," he added. In addition to the help he offered, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, mentioned to his fellow Mindanaoans that they can avail of medical assistance at the Malasakit Center located in the SPMC. Through Republic Act No. 11463, a measure principally authored and sponsored by Go in the Senate, hospitals operated by the Department of Health and other public hospitals can establish their Malasakit Centers. These centers aim to expedite and simplify the process of obtaining medical assistance, especially for patients who are financially disadvantaged or indigent. There have been 159 operational Malasakit centers in the country since the program was initiated in 2018. More or less ten million Filipinos have benefitted from the Malasakit Centers so far, according to DOH. The senator also highlighted his initiative to help establish Super Health Centers in key locations nationwide, including eleven throughout Davao City, to make basic public health services more accessible to communities in need. Super Health Centers will offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible. Go also mentioned the passage of RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. This law, signed on August 24, marks a substantial stride in bringing specialized medical care closer to all regions. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within DOH regional hospitals. This demonstrates the government's dedication to improving healthcare accessibility nationwide, said Go. There are specialty centers inside SPMC, which include cardiovascular care, lung care, neonatal care, trauma care, toxicology, cancer care, eye care, and dermatology care. It will also soon provide a renal care and transplant center, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, mental health, burn care, infectious disease and tropical medicine, and geriatric care. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported the construction of various multipurpose buildings and local roads, rehabilitation of water systems, drainage systems, and flood control structures in different barangays throughout the city, the construction of a 300-bed capacity infectious diseases building for SPMC and the acquisition of ambulances. "Kasama sa pangako ko noon, kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, pupuntahan ko po kayo basta kaya po ng aking katawan at panahon. Wala pong bakasyon-bakasyon sa akin, walang Christmas break sa akin dahil yun po ang aking ipinangako. Nasunugan, baha, lindol, putok ng bulkan, buhawi... mula Aparri hanggang Jolo napuntahan ko na upang makatulong sa abot ng aking makakaya," Go said. To end, Go shared his hope that everyone welcomes the New Year with good health and peace. "Every new beginning brings fresh hope for everyone. In this light, I wish every Filipino a happier and healthier new year towards a better future with good physical and mental health," he said.