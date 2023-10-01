Press Release

January 4, 2024 CHIZ CALLS ON CHED, DEPED TO ENSURE NO STUDENTS ARE DISPLACED WITH SHS PHASE OUT IN SUCS, LUCS Sen. Chiz Escudero on Wednesday called on the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to closely coordinate to ensure that no senior high school (SHS) students will be displaced with the discontinuation of the SHS program in state universities (SUCs) and local universities and colleges (LUCs). The veteran legislator said that while the discontinuation of the SHS programs in SUCs and LUCs has legal basis and is aligned with the mandate of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), it is also important that no students will be left behind because of this latest development. "Bagama't legal ang hakbangin ng CHED, mahalaga pa rin na matiyak natin ang kapakanan ng ating mga estudyante sa senior high school. Walang dapat na maiwan at mahalaga rito na nag-uusap ang CHED at DepEd," Escudero pointed out, noting that the SUCs and LUCs were only allowed to accommodate SHS during the transition period to the K-12 program. Escudero, who chairs the Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education, also said the DepEd should closely monitor through its regional offices if there are students in danger of being displaced once the SUCs/LUCs should no longer offer the SHS program. CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera III has earlier confirmed that a memorandum dated December 18 has been issued, stating the "discontinuance" of the Senior High School (SHS) Program in SUCs/LUCs in line with CHED's previous directives through CMO Nos. 32 and 33 series of 2015 and 2016. In directing the HEIs to discontinue the SHS program, he said "there is no longer a legal basis to fund the same." De Vera stated that he was obliged to release the memorandum after discovering that "a number" of SUCs and LUCs were still accepting more senior high enrollees as of last year, which is two years after the transition period. De Vera clarified that SUCs and LUCs were already reminded earlier to discontinue their senior high program and stop accepting more enrollees.