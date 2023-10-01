Press Release

January 4, 2024 Prioritizing safety and disaster recovery, Bong Go aids nearly a thousand typhoon victims in Caraga, Davao Oriental Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided assistance to more Typhoon Kabayan victims in Davao Oriental as he dispatched his Malasakit Team to Caraga on Friday, December 29. In coordination with Mayor Ronie Osnan, Go's Malasakit Team turned over assistance at RSO Compound in Barangay Poblacion. Eight hundred typhoon victims were identified to receive grocery packs. There were also selected recipients of shirts, bags, and balls for basketball and volleyball. Sacks of rice will also be distributed to the beneficiaries. Go remains a strong advocate for enhancing disaster resilience. He is working towards better preparedness and response strategies for calamities and other crises. In his legislative efforts, he filed Senate Bill No. 188, which proposes the establishment of a Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). The bill highlights the importance of having a focused and cohesive mechanism in government for disaster management. Go added that the DDR should concentrate on three significant areas: disaster risk reduction, disaster preparedness and response, and recovery and better building progress. "Isa pong departamento ito na kung saka-sakali ay to be headed by a Cabinet secretary rank para maayos na koordinasyon. 'Yung secretary level na may authority, hindi lang task force o coordinating council," explained Go. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography encouraged those with health issues to seek the services of the Malasakit Center located at Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center in Mati City for medical assistance supported by the government. They can also seek assistance at the nearby Malasakit Center at Bislig District Hospital in Bislig City, Surigao del Sur. Republic Act No. 11463, also known as the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, for which Go was the principal sponsor and author in the Senate, led to the institutionalization of Malasakit Centers. These centers serve as one stop shops offering medical assistance to those requiring it, in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Currently, there are 159 Malasakit Centers and, according to DOH, the centers have helped more or less ten million indigents patients nationwide. Go also remains focused on strengthening the country's health infrastructure. He continues to advocate for creating additional Super Health Centers nationwide, including the 14 centers to be strategically located within the province. According to Go, these centers are vital in helping lower hospital occupancy and making crucial medical services more accessible to Filipinos. Super Health Centers offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients is made possible. On the same day, Go's Malasakit Team briefly inspected the Super Health Center in Boston. Last November 18, Go personally inspected the Super Health Center in Brgy. Dahican in the Mati City. Through the collective efforts of Go, DOH, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for 307 Super Health Centers in 2022 and 322 in 2023. There are also 132 Super Health Centers funded in 2024. DOH, the lead implementing agency, identifies the strategic areas where they will be constructed. Furthermore, the senator is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently enacted RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals to bring specialized medical care closer to the people. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the rehabilitation of roads in Banaybanay, Baganga, Boston, Caraga, Lupon, Manay, and San Isidro; the construction of multipurpose buildings in Banaybanay and Caraga; street lighting project in Banaybanay; construction of potable water systems in Baganga and Manay; and construction of flood mitigation structures in Caraga, Cateel, Lupon, Manay, San Isidro; and procurement of multipurpose vehicles in Lupon. In Mati City, Go supported the construction of several roads, the construction of Davao Oriental Sports Complex, the rehabilitation of Buso Hot Spring Park, and the construction of Public Park/Eco-Tourism Park. On the same day, the senator's Malasakit Team also inspected various infrastructure projects supported by Go, including Boston Park and a road rehabilitation initiative. The senator's Malasakit Team also assisted typhoon victims in Boston on the same day. Furthermore, similar assistance was also given to 300 typhoon victims in Manay, Banganga, and Cateel the previous day. On December 23, Go visited Lupon, participating in the Christmas festivities organized for the town's barangay health workers and several barangay employees.