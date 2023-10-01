Poe on Panay Island blackout

Hindi katanggap-tanggap na nangangapa na naman sa dilim ang ating mga kababayan sa Panay Island.

Kawawa ang mga nasa bahay, mga estudyante, negosyo at maging ang operasyon ng lokal na pamahalaan.

Concerned agencies and private companies must find ways to restore power in Panay Island at the most expedient time.

The blackout that happened in April last year in the island provinces should have been an eye opener for the NGCP and power utilities.

They should have been better prepared for any system disturbance and avert such with efficient planning and utilization of resources.

Dapat may managot sa panibagong blackout na ito na nagpapahirap sa mga tao.