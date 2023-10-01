Press Release

January 4, 2024 SP ZUBIRI'S STATEMENT ON THE POWER OUTAGES IN WESTERN VISAYAS I am absolutely incensed and dismayed by the persistent power outages plaguing some provinces in Western Visayas, particularly in Iloilo. This situation is no longer tolerable, and the Department of Energy and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines must urgently address this issue before irreparable damage is done to our communities. Hindi po ito magandang senyales lalo na't sinasalubong natin ang bagong taon. Hindi po dapat abala at kahirapan ang hatid ng pamahalaan sa ating mga mamamayan sa pagpasok ng 2024. Constant power interruptions have widespread effects on our communities, extending beyond mere inconvenience. They affect not only businesses, livelihood and the delivery of basic services to the people, but they have dire and far-reaching consequences on the lives of citizens. Sa ospital lamang, delikado ang kawalan ng kuryente. Paano yung mga nasa incubator, life-support o yung kailangang mag-dialysis sa araw na walang kuryente? Habang tumatagal ang power outages, nalalagay sa peligro ang ating mga kababayan. The DOE and the NGCP must understand the gravity of this situation and act decisively to resolve the situation. They should get their acts together immediately. We demand transparency in identifying the root causes of these outages and a comprehensive plan of action to resolve them. Both the DOE and the NGCP need to get to the bottom of these deeply disruptive outages and ensure that power is restored to every household and establishment in Panay Island, Negros Island and Guimaras as soon as possible. We will not stand idly by while our fellow Filipinos suffer due to the negligence and lack of urgency in addressing this power crisis. Kung kailangang imbestigahan natin ito, gagawin natin para malutas ang puno't dulo ng problema.