Press Release

January 6, 2024 Bong Go underscores importance of establishing Regional Specialty Centers and Super Health Centers as heart disease remains PH's 'top killer' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, highlighted the important role of the newly signed Republic Act No. 11959, also known as the "Regional Specialty Centers Act," in response to alarming statistics revealing heart disease as the leading cause of death in the Philippines. This legislation, which Go principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate, mandates the creation of more specialty centers in regional hospitals around the country to bring specialized care closer to those in need. "Kailangan nating magtulungan upang mapalakas ang ating kakayahan sa pagbibigay ng espesyalisadong pangangalaga sa bawat Pilipinong nangangailangan nito nasaan man sila sa bansa," Go stated, emphasizing the collective effort required to strengthen specialized care in the regions. Under the Regional Specialty Centers Act, existing Department of Health regional hospitals in the Philippines will integrate specialty centers focusing on specialized care including heart diseases, among others. This particular specialty addresses the critical need for advanced cardiovascular treatments and facilities to combat heart-related ailments other than those available in the Philippine Heart Center in Metro Manila. "Meron kasing ibang nasa malalayong lugar na hindi na pumupunta sa mga espesyalista para magpakonsulta dahil sa sobrang layo. Imbes na igastos sa pamasahe, ibili na lang nila ng bigas at ulam" said Go, explaining how many Filipinos opt not to get specialized care due to financial constraints and the need to travel to specialty hospitals such as PHC in Quezon City. "Kaya ang simpleng sakit katulad ng high blood pressure, dahil hindi natugunan, nahuhulog sa mas malalang kondisyon, katulad ng mga heart diseases. Mas magastos pa para sa pamilya at sa gobyerno," he added. Heart disease remained the leading cause of death in the Philippines for the first half of 2023, as per the Philippine Statistics Authority. Ischemic heart disease was the most common, accounting for 19% of all deaths from January to July 2023, with over 65,000 cases. Neoplasms, or abnormal tissue growths that may become cancerous were the second leading cause of death, followed by cerebrovascular diseases like stroke, contributing to 10% of deaths each. Diabetes mellitus was fourth, causing 6.3% of deaths. The trend of ischemic heart disease as a leading cause of death has been consistent over the years, with over 123,000 deaths in 2022 and over 155,000 in 2021, representing 18% and 17% of total deaths, respectively according to the report. Aside from specialized care, Go also stressed the need for early disease detection. That is why Go also reiterated his commitment to support the establishment of more Super Health Centers across the country, considering how they can significantly help reduce hospital occupancy rates while bringing government medical services closer to the grassroots. He explained that Super Health Centers are designed to focus on primary care, consultation, and early disease detection, further strengthening the country's healthcare system, especially in grassroots communities. He also cited that free consultations will be available in Super Health Centers and would be handled by municipal health offices, local government units, and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation through its Konsulta program. "Patuloy po akong tutulong sa pagpaparami ng Super Health Centers sa bansa sa abot po ng aking makakaya para hindi na kailangan bumyahe pa ng ating mga kababayan para lang magpatingin o magpakonsulta," he said. "Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita natin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. Through the collective efforts of the DOH, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. As the lead implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established. Aside from improving health services nationwide, Go stressed that prevention is better than cure. That is why he has advocated for a holistic approach to combating heart disease. He stressed the need to avoid 'MA' foods - Mataba (fatty), Maalat (salty), and Matamis (sweet) - and the significance of a balanced diet to prevent health complications. "Mahalaga rin ang pagbabago sa ating pamumuhay, lalo na sa pagkain. Dapat nating iwasan ang mga pagkaing masyadong maalat at matataba upang maprotektahan ang ating puso," he advised, pointing out the importance of diet in maintaining a healthy heart. Through these measures, Go hopes to significantly reduce the incidence of heart disease in the country, thereby improving Filipinos' overall health and well-being. "In addressing heart disease, our approach is not only about treatment but also prevention. Each step we take is towards a healthier Philippines where every Filipino has access to quality healthcare and awareness about lifestyle choices," Go stated. "Tandaan po natin: ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," concluded Go.