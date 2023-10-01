Press Release

January 7, 2024 CHIZ LAUDS CREATION OF BLACKLISTING COMMITTEE BY DA Sen. Chiz Escudero has welcomed the creation of a blacklisting committee in the Department of Agriculture (DA), saying the latest action made by Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. goes well with the anti-corruption campaign and other reforms he is initiating in the organization. In a media interview over the weekend, the veteran legislator expressed confidence on the leadership of Laurel to finally clean up the controversial department and implement the much-awaited reforms for the benefit of the agriculture sector, especially the farmers. "Matagal ko nang kilala si Secretary Laurel, at hindi magnanakaw 'yan. Hindi rin 'yan madaling madala ika nga sa pananakot o anumang uri ng panloloko," Escudero pointed out. "Umaasa ako na sa binuo niyang committee na ito ay tunay ngang ma-identify 'yong mga totoong hoarders at mga smugglers," he added, referring to Laurel's Special Order 11 that creates the DA's central blacklisting committee to strengthen the government's drive against unscrupulous manufacturers, suppliers, contractors, consultants as well as hoarders and smugglers of agricultural products. Laurel has designated DA Legal Service Director Willie Ann Angsiy and Procurement Division Chief Melinda Deyto as chair and vice chair, respectively, of the blacklisting committee. He also appointed DA Internal Audit Service Director Christopher Bañas to be a member of the committee, which was given 30 days from the receipt of complaints against alleged offenders to issue a resolution containing its findings and recommendations. In the same interview, Escudero expressed his full support for Laurel's decision to initiate organizational changes in DA just two months after President Marcos appointed him. Laurel announced last Thursday major changes in the department's leadership, stating that the reorganization is intended to align the DA more closely with the President's directives to enhance operations. "Iyong kanyang revamp na ginagawa sa Department of Agriculture ay suportado ko rin dahil tulad ng sinumang bagong pasok na head of agency ay dapat mabigyan natin ng kalayaan na makapili at piliin kung sino 'yong mapagkakatiwalaan niya at maasahan niyang gumawa ng trabahong nais niyang makita sa kaniyang kagawaran," Escudero stressed. "Buo ang pag-asa ko na sa kanyang liderato, maiaayos ni Secretary Laurel at ma-maximize niya 'yong mga resources na binigay sa sektor ng agrikultura para mapataas ang ating GDP (gross domestic product) sa nasabing sektor," he added. The Bicolano senator revealed that during the Senate deliberation on the proposed P167.5 billion budget of the DA and its agencies, he proposed an additional P25 billion budget for the agriculture sector, which was eventually adopted by the chamber.