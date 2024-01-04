STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON P100 PER SIGNATURE PETITION FOR CHARTER CHANGE

4 January 2024

It is unethical and illegal to solicit signatures of constituents to petition for Charter change moves in exchange for P100, in the guise of supposed people's initiative. This practice clearly violates our laws and undermines the democratic process.

The people's initiative is a constitutional right that should be exercised freely and without coercion. Whoever is behind this sinister move to tinker with the 1987 Constitution should be investigated and prosecuted for engaging in such unlawful activity. The people's trust in the democratic process must be protected and preserved.