January 8, 2024 Villar speaks highly of women in law enforcement Senator Cynthia Villar has recognized the critical involvement of women in law enforcement. The senator, a known advocate of women's empowerment, was the guest speaker during the forum on "Women in Law Enforcement: Achievements, Lessons, and Challenges Ahead. International Criminological Research and Public Safety Conference," held at Camp Crame in Quezon City. She said women contribute fresh perspectives and invaluable expertise, along with a unique compassion that enhances the development and effectiveness of law enforcement. "Indeed, the positive role of women in the Philippine National Police is undeniable. They contribute new perspectives and effective approaches to problem-solving that help build trust within the communities they serve," said Villar. She noted that the calm and communicative approach of women often helps to peacefully resolve challenging situations. "The understanding and care they bring to incidents involving violence against women and children are invaluable. Beyond their day-to-day duties, our police women serve as inspiration, breaking stereotypes and encouraging more females to join the police force," further stated Villar. According to the senator, the joint efforts of women and men in the PNP contribute to the force's improved performance. "Clearly, women are key to PNP's ongoing efforts to improve law enforcement throughout the country." She related that our female police officers have been breaking barriers and stepping into roles traditionally held by men. Women, she said, are leading police stations, spearheading drug enforcement units, and acting as public information officers for 14 of the 17 police regional offices. While our policewomen demonstrate remarkable resilience, she admitted that they still continue to face a range of challenges. "They are breaking through gender stereotypes in a male-dominated profession and striving for more representation in leadership," she said. Along with their professional duties, they must balance a demanding career with family responsibilities. Based on records, as of December 2023, there are 41,780 policewomen in the country, representing 18.32% of the 228,000-member police force. Of the figure, 2,978 are commissioned officers, while 38,802 are non-commissioned officers. Villar, bilib sa kababaihan sa law enforcement Kinilala ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang kritikal na papel ng kababaihan sa law enforcement. Guest Speaker ang senador, kilalang advocate ng women empowerment, sa forum na "Women in Law Enforcement: Achievements, Lessons & Challenges Ahead International Criminological Research and Public Safety Conference" na idinaos saCamp Crame sa Quezon City. Aniya, nagbibigay ang mga kababaihan ng bagong pananaw at mahalagang expertise, kaakibat ang kakaibang compassion para sa kaunlaran at pagiging epektibo ng law enforcement. "Indeed, the positive role of women in the Philippine National Police is undeniable. They contribute new perspectives and effective approaches to problem-solving that help build trust within the communities they serve," ani Villar. Sinabi niya na madalas makatulong ang payapang pakikipag-usap ng kababaihan sa paglutas sa anumang hamon. "The understanding and care they bring to incidents involving violence against women and children are invaluable. Beyond their day-to-day duties, our police women serve as inspiration, breaking stereotypes and encouraging more female to join the police force," sabi pa ni Villar. Sinabi rin niya na nakabubuti sa pagganap ng tungkulin ng PNP ang pinagsanib na puwersa ng mga kababaihan at kalalakihan sa serbisyo. "Clearly, women are key to PNP's ongoing efforts to improve law enforcement throughout the country." Binanggit din niys na tinatanggal ng babaeng police officers ang mga hadlang sa gawaing dating lalaki lamang ang gumagawa. "Women are leading police stations, spearheading drug enforcement units, and acting as public. Sa 17 police regional offices, 14 na information officers ay babae. Bagama't nagpapakita ang ating policewomen ng katatagan, marami pa rin silang hinaharap na hamon. "They are breaking through gender stereotypes in a male-dominated profession and striving for more representation in leadership," sabi rin ni Villar.! Base sa rekord, noong December 2023, may 41,780 policewomen na 18.32% ng 228,000- member police force. Sa bilang na ito, 2,978 ang commissioned officers samatalang 38,802 ang non-commissioned officers.