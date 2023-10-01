Press Release

January 10, 2024 Bong Go champions health infrastructure development nationwide as he pushed for new Outpatient Building in General Santos City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, lauded the groundbreaking of the new Outpatient Department Building at Dr. Jorge P. Royeca City Hospital in General Santos City. As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has been instrumental in advocating for the necessary funding for this significant project, marking another milestone in his ongoing commitment to enhancing healthcare services across the country. Go expressed his deep commitment to the project, stating, "As Filipinos, we deserve access to quality healthcare, and this outpatient department is a step towards that goal." "My office, in collaboration with local government units and health officials, will continue to advocate for and support such essential health projects," he added. The new Outpatient Department Building, which held its groundbreaking on January 4, is expected to significantly boost the hospital's capacity to provide medical services to the community. It is designed to cater to a wide range of outpatient services, including consultations, diagnostic tests, and minor procedures. Go also emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts, saying, "This achievement is the result of our collective effort - the national government, local government units, health professionals, and the community." "Together, we can overcome the challenges in our healthcare system and improve the lives of our kababayans," he added. Meanwhile, Go urged individuals with health issues to seek assistance from the Malasakit Center located at the hospital. There are currently 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide and these have assisted around ten million indigent Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH). Republic Act No. 11463 was principally authored and sponsored by Go to institutionalize Malasakit Centers and ensure Filipinos have convenient access to medical assistance programs by concerned agencies, including the Department of Social Welfare, DOH, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Go has continuously pushed for enhanced healthcare accessibility in the country by also supporting the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. This initiative aims to bring primary healthcare services closer to local communities. The facility will offer an array of services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible. Lastly, the senator is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently enacted RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The said law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals. Go likewise supported other projects in the province including the concretion of the NHW junction Lebe-Tablao-Sipling-Banawag, NHW Luan-Ticulab-Café and Malalag-Batian provincial roads; construction of a multipurpose building for the public terminal; and construction of a lined canal in Brgy. Malalag in Maitum.