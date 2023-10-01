Press Release

January 10, 2024 IMEE CALLS OUT "STRIKE THREE" ON PH-U.S. MILITARY TRANSPARENCY Senator Imee Marcos demanded an explanation from the Department of National Defense and the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the shipment of 39 million gallons of fuel of the U.S. Navy from Pearl Harbor to Subic. Data from several international shipping trackers show that the oil cargo was loaded at Pearl Harbor on the U.S.-registered tanker, Yosemite Trader, on December 20 and entered Philippine territory on Tuesday. As of Wednesday morning, the Yosemite Trader remained in its position overnight some 50 kilometers west of Subic Bay, according to shipping tracker Marine Vessel Traffic. Marcos, who chairs the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, lamented that the "inexplicable silence" of both the Philippine and U.S. governments before the voyage only raised suspicions about the pre-positioning of military supplies in the country amid predictions of an eventual war between China and the U.S. over Taiwan. "Not again! This is strike three in attempting to deprive the Filipino people of the right to know," the senator said. In hearings held by the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations last year, Marcos exposed the clandestine U.S. request to house Afghan refugees in the Philippines and the advisory lapses concerning the multiple landings of C-17 Globemasters of the U.S. Air Force in the country's domestic and international airports. "The Mutual Defense Treaty is not a license to leave the Filipino people in the dark," the senator declared. "Subic is not an EDCA site, so where in Philippine territory will millions of gallons of oil be stored?" "This is not just an issue of foreign policy but of Philippine sovereignty, even environmental safety. The government better have a clear explanation for this," Marcos emphasized. IMEE : "STRIKE THREE" NA SA DI PAGLILINAW NG PH-U.S. MILITARY PINAGPAPALIWANAG ni Senador Imee Marcos ang Department of National Defense at Armed Forces of the Philippines sa paglipat ng 39 milyong galon ng langis ng U.S. Navy mula sa Pearl Harbor patungong Subic. Ang mga datos mula sa ilang international shipping tracker ay nagpapakita na ang kargamento ng langis ay nilagak sa U.S.-registered tanker na Yosemite Trader sa Pearl Harbor noong Disyembre 20 at pumasok sa teritoryo ng Pilipinas noong Martes. Sa kasalukuyan, nananatili ang Yosemite Trader sa kanyang posisyon mga 50 kilometro kanluran ng Subic Bay, ayon sa shipping tracker na Marine Vessel Traffic. Dismayado si Marcos, na pinuno ng Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, sa "hindi maipaliwanag na pananahimik" ng parehong pamahalaan ng Pilipinas at U.S. bago ang paglalayag ng barko na nagdudulot lang ng pangamba sa pre-positioning ng military supplies sa bansa sa gitna ng mga prediksyon ng isang posibleng digmaan sa pagitan ng China at U.S. hinggil sa Taiwan. "Naulit na naman! Ito ay strike three na ng pagtatangkang ipagkait sa sambayanang Pilipino ang karapatan na malaman ang ganitong mga bagay," sabi ng senador. Sa mga pagdinig na ginanap ng Senate Committee on Foreign Relations noong nakaraang taon, ibinunyag ni Marcos ang lihim na kahilingan ng U.S. na magpatuloy ng mga Afghan refugees sa Pilipinas at ang pagkukulang sa abiso hinggil sa mga pagdating ng mga C-17 Globemasters sa mga domestic at international airports ng bansa. "Hindi lisensya ang Mutual Defense Treaty para iwan ang sambayanang Pilipino sa dilim," deklara ng senador. "Hindi EDCA site ang Subic, kaya saan sa teritoryo ng Pilipinas ilalagak ang milyun-milyong galon ng langis?" "Hindi lamang ito isang isyu ng foreign policy kundi ng soberanya ng Pilipinas, pati na rin ng kaligtasan ng kalikasan. Dapat may malinaw na paliwanag ang pamahalaan dito," diin ni Marcos.