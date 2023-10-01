Press Release

January 10, 2024 Senator Mark Villar lauds police forces, devotees, and organizers for a successful and peaceful Traslacion After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the image of the Black Nazarene was paraded in the Traslacion yesterday. The Traslacion is a part of the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene and is a procession of the 400-year-old black image of Jesus Christ or the Nazareno from Quirino Grandstand to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo. "We owe the success of the Traslacion to the organizers, the members of the Ihos del Nazareno, police officers, and devotees. Ang inyo pong kooperasyon sa selebrasyon ng Traslacion ay nakatulong sa matiwasay na prusisyon ng Nazareno," Senator Mark said. The procession commenced at the Quirino Grandstand as the image of the Black Nazarene left the venue at 4:45 am to start the Traslacion. Throughout the image's procession towards the Basilica, the Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded an estimated 6.5 million devotees and spectators who joined the religious celebration. "Ako po ay nagpapasalamat sa ating mga kapulisan, sa mga miyembro ng Philippine Red Cross, at sa lahat ng tumulong upang peacefully nating maihatid pabalik ang Nazareno sa Minor Basilica. Having no record of any major injuries or illnesses speaks volume of the success of the security measures implemented by our police force, medics, and organizers," Senator Mark exclaimed. The Traslacion officially ended at 7:44 PM which has been the earliest recorded return of the Black Nazarene to the Minor Basilica. It covers a distance of 6.5 kilometers and usually lasts for 20 hours, which was shortened to 15 hours this year. "Nakikiisa po ako sa ating selebrasyon ng Pista ng Itim na Nazareno. I am with you in faith as we commemorate our answered prayers to the Nazarene," Senator Mark said. The image of the Black Nazarene was reputedly carved by an unknown Mexican artist in the 16th century and then brought to the Philippines in 1606 through the Manila-Acapulco Galleon Trade. It depicts Jesus en route to his crucifixion. Devotees of the Black Nazarene have pledged on the answered prayers, usually pegged as miracles, given to them by the image of Jesus Christ.