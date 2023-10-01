SP Zubiri on the Appointment of DOF Sec. Ralph Recto

I wholeheartedly welcome the appointment of our dear friend, Senator Ralph Recto, as our new Finance Secretary.

In the Senate, we always regarded him as the resident numbers genius. This was not just for his mathematical ability, but more importantly for his ability to immediately see the big picture implications of these numbers.

More than most, he understands how to bridge the gap between the abstractions of mathematics and the very concrete realities that we face as a nation. So I have no doubt that he will be a good Finance Secretary, who will continue to push the country along on the road to greater economic prosperity.

Congratulations, Secretary Ralph!