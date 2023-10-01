Press Release

January 12, 2024 Bong Go stresses the importance of heightened awareness towards fire prevention as he aids a fire-hit family in Polomolok, South Cotabato Senator Christopher "Bong" Go provided assistance to a family hit by a fire in Barangay Poblacion, Polomolok, South Cotabato on Tuesday, January 9. The Malasakit Team provided financial assistance, snacks, grocery packs, water containers, shirts, vitamins, masks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the affected household at Purok Sta. Cruz, Brgy. Cannery Site. Go reiterated in his message his appeal to concerned agencies and local government units to enhance and advocate for fire safety and preparedness within communities. "Nakakalungkot man po na masunugan dahil para po kayong bumalik sa simula pero mas importante po ang buhay ng bawat isa. Ang gamit po ay nabibili, pero ang pera na kikitain natin ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. Kaya pag-ingatan natin ang buhay na binigay sa atin ng Panginoon," said Go. "Kaya hinihikayat ko rin po ang inyong lokal na pamahalaan na mas lalo pang palakasin ang fire prevention awareness. Karamihan po sa ating mga kababayan ay kulang pa po ang kaalaman sa fire safety kaya mas mabuti po na ibahagi natin ito sa kanila para maiwasan ang mga ganitong pangyayari," he added. Go primarily authored and co-sponsored the Republic Act No. 11589, known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act to reduce the occurrence and lessen the impact of fire-related incidents. RA 11589, which was signed by former president Rodrigo Duterte, requires the BFP to initiate a modernization program. This program includes the procurement of advanced firefighting equipment, increasing the number of personnel, and implementing specialized training programs for firefighters. In partnership with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and the LGUs, the BFP is responsible for carrying out regular fire prevention campaigns and informational outreach programs, particularly in far and underserved areas. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged the beneficiaries to make their health a top priority. He advised them to utilize the services of the Malasakit Centers, situated at the South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City and Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City, for medical assistance they might require from the government. To date, there are 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide. According to the Department of Health (DOH), these centers have assisted more or less ten million indigent patients nationwide. RA 11463, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program, was principally authored and sponsored by Go to ensure that Filipinos have convenient access to medical assistance programs by the government. "Kung kailangan niyo po ng tulong sa pagpapaopera sa Maynila, huwag po kayong mag-atubiling lumapit sa ating mga lokal na opisyal o kaya sa aking opisina. Magsabi lang ho kayo at kami po ay handang tumulong sa abot nang aming makakaya," Go offered. Go also emphasized his support for establishing Super Health Centers in the country. He aims to enhance the accessibility of basic public health services for communities. Super Health Centers offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, through which remote diagnosis and treatment of patients are made possible. Go then underscored RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, a legislative initiative for which he is the principal sponsor and one of the authors in the Senate. The Regional Specialty Centers Act holds importance in the healthcare legislative agenda of the Marcos Administration, as outlined in the Philippine Development Plan covering the years 2023 to 2028. This legislation is designed to establish Regional Specialty Centers within existing regional hospitals under DOH jurisdiction. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance supported the construction of roads in Banga, Lake Sebu, Norala, Tantangan, and Surallah; the acquisition of a dump truck for the local government of Norala; construction of riverbank protection in Koronadal City and Tboli; installation of street lights in Koronadal City, Norala and Tupi; and the construction of a slaughterhouse in Tboli.