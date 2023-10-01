Press Release

January 12, 2024 Bong Go sends support to fire victims in Malabon City; urges public to maintain bayanihan efforts to overcome crises Senator Christopher "Bong" Go's Malasakit Team assisted fire victims in Malabon City on Monday, January 8. In his video message, Go reminded the public that everyone should maintain bayanihan efforts amid crises. He also underscored the importance of remaining vigilant against fires and disasters as he called on the local government to strengthen fire prevention efforts in their respective communities further. "Magtulungan lang tayo. Ang gamit, nabibili natin 'yan. Ang pera po'y kikitain natin 'yan, magsipag lang po tayo. Ngunit ang perang kikitain natin ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. A lost life is a lost life forever. Walang part two po sa buhay. Kaya pangalagaan po natin ang buhay at kalusugan ng bawat isa. Magtulungan po tayo. Tulungan po natin ang ating kapwa," he urged. Go's Malasakit Team provided financial assistance with grocery packs, water containers, snacks, meals, and shirts to 15 affected households in coordination with Congresswoman Josephine "Jaye" Lacson, Mayor Jeannie Sandoval, and Vice Mayor Bernard "Ninong" dela Cruz. The senator also highlighted that he primarily authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act of 2021, which former president Rodrigo Duterte signed into law. The BFP modernization program, which includes acquiring new fire equipment, hiring more firefighters, and providing specialized training, among other initiatives, aims to prepare better and equip BFP to respond to fire-related incidents effectively. Working with the Department of the Interior and Local Government and local government units, the BFP organizes frequent fire prevention campaigns and educational outreach initiatives, particularly in remote and underprivileged areas. Meanwhile, as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go also highlighted that he continues to promote the establishment of more Super Health Centers in the country, including three in the city. Super Health Centers seek to improve the Filipinos' access to government health services. It offers essential basic services such as database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation center; and telemedicine. Last November, Go personally attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the Super Health Center in Barangay Hulong Duhat. Furthermore, Go also encouraged those who need medical assistance to seek the services of the Malasakit Centers located at the Ospital ng Malabon and San Lorenzo Ruiz General Hospital in the city. The Malasakit Center aims to make medical assistance programs more accessible by bringing together all concerned agencies under one roof, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, the senator has also supported the construction of a box culvert and upgrading the road along P. Bautista Street in Brgy. Panghulo as part of his commitment to aid in the infrastructure development of Malabon City. On the same day, Go's team was also in Navotas City and provided similar assistance to more fire victims.