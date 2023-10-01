Press Release

January 13, 2024 Bong Go supports NYC program for youth development Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has successfully advocated for an increase in the 2024 budget for the National Youth Commission (NYC) in support of its youth development programs. This move is part of his broader efforts to support various initiatives for the youth sector. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) on December 20, 2023. This act, also known as Republic Act 11975, outlines the national budget for 2024, totaling PhP5.768 trillion. The NYC received a total budget of PhP170.310 million. Go's initiative has led to a PhP5 million additional budget earmarked for the Philippine Youth Development Plan Advocacy Project aimed at engaging and empowering youth leaders. With this, Go emphasized the importance of investing in the youth. "Our youth are not just the future of our nation but are also its present strength. By empowering them through the Philippine Youth Development Plan Advocacy Project, we are ensuring that they have the tools and opportunities they need to contribute meaningfully to our society," he stated. The project is designed to foster active participation among young Filipinos in nation-building and community development. It aims to create platforms for youth engagement and advocacy, providing them with the necessary tools to make a significant impact. Go, known for his commitment to youth and sports development, highlighted the critical role of NYC in shaping the future of the Filipino youth. "We are investing in programs that will help our young people develop their skills, harness their talents, and ultimately, play a critical role in the progress of our nation," he added. Go said that the NYC is expected to bring about significant improvements in youth engagement and empowerment, particularly in underserved and marginalized communities. Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, also highlighted the National Academy of Sports (NAS), a fully operational institution located within New Clark City in Tarlac as part of his advocacy to further empower the youth. Go authored and co-sponsored the measure that became RA 11470, establishing the NAS in 2020. NAS is a government-run educational institution that offers quality secondary education with a special curriculum on sports for gifted young Filipinos who want to enhance their physical and mental capabilities in sports. The lawmaker also advocates for the passage of his filed SBN 423, known as the proposed Philippine National Games Act. This bill aims to create a comprehensive framework for a national sports program that effectively connects grassroots sports promotion with the enhancement of national sports development.