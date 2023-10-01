Press Release

January 14, 2024 Survey shows majority of Filipinos not in favor of POGOs operating in the country --Gatchalian Majority of Filipinos are not in favor of allowing Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) to stay and operate in the country, Senator Win Gatchalian said, citing a recent survey conducted by Pulse Asia Research Inc. The survey, conducted from December 3 to 7 last year with 1,200 respondents, indicates that 85% of those surveyed do not favor POGO operations in the country. Specifically, 82% in the National Capital Region, 88% in Balance Luzon, 93% in Visayas, and 75% in Mindanao are against POGO operations. In terms of class, 87% of those in ABC class, 85% in the D class, and 84% in E class oppose POGO operations in the country. "This is overwhelming evidence that the majority of our people have realized that POGOs have become a liability and that they support the termination of the industry's operations in the country," Gatchalian said. The survey showed that only a measly 6% of those surveyed nationwide favor POGO operations. Among those opposed to POGO operations, the main reasons cited for their disfavor include an increase in POGO-related crime incidence involving Chinese nationals at 59%; proliferation of vices at 56%; an increasing number of Chinese nationals employed in the country at 48%; tax-evasion committed by certain POGO operators at 39%; lack of opportunities given to Filipinos at 34%; and increasing rent or cost of residential or business properties at 27%. Other reasons cited include a religious belief that gambling is against Islam. Asked how the administration of President Marcos should act to resolve the issue of POGOs in the country, majority or 87% said the government should terminate POGO operations in the within 3 months. The chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, Gatchalian has been advocating for the expulsion of POGOs from the country to help address the proliferation of transnational crimes and economic losses derived from their presence in the country. His call has garnered the support of major government agencies, including the Philippine National Police, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, and the economic team. Crimes proliferating and attributed to the POGO industry include prostitution, human trafficking, forcible abduction, homicide, illegal detention, kidnapping-for-ransom, theft, robbery-extortion, serious physical injuries, swindling, grave coercion, and various online frauds such as investment scams, cryptocurrency scams, and love scams. Survey nagpapakita na karamihan ng Pinoy ay hindi pabor sa operasyon ng POGO sa bansa --Gatchalian Karamihan sa mga Pilipino ay hindi pabor na payagan ang Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators o mga POGO na manatili at mag-operate sa bansa batay sa pinakahuling survey na isinagawa ng Pulse Asia Research Inc., sabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian. Ang survey, na isinagawa mula Disyembre 3 hanggang 7 noong nakaraang taon na may 1,200 respondents, ay nagpapahiwatig na 85% ng mga na-survey ay hindi pabor sa POGO operations sa bansa. Batay sa survey, 82% sa National Capital Region, 88% sa Balance Luzon, 93% sa Visayas, at 75% sa Mindanao ay hindi pabor sa POGO operations. Pagdating sa class, 87% ng nasa ABC class, 85% sa D class, at 84% sa E class ay tutol sa operasyon ng POGO sa bansa. "Ito ay napakalaking ebidensya na napagtanto ng karamihan sa ating mga kababayan na ang POGO ay hindi maganda para sa atin at sinusuportahan nila ang pagwawakas ng operasyon ng industriya sa bansa," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ipinakita ng survey na 6% lamang ng mga na-survey sa buong bansa ang pabor sa operasyon ng POGO. Ang mga pangunahing dahilan na binanggit ng mga respondent para sa kanilang hindi pagpabor ay ang pagtaas ng insidente ng krimen na kinasasangkutan ng mga Chinese national (59%); paglaganap ng mga bisyo (56%); tumataas na bilang ng mga Chinese national na nagtatrabaho sa bansa (48%); pag-iwas sa buwis na ginawa ng ilang POGO operator (39%); kakulangan ng oportunidad na ibinibigay sa mga Pilipino (34%); at pagtaas ng upa o halaga ng mga residential o business property (27%). Kasama sa iba pang mga kadahilanang binanggit ang isang paniniwala na ang pagsusugal ay laban sa Islam. Nang tanungin kung paano dapat kumilos ang administrasyon ni Pangulong Marcos upang malutas ang isyu ng mga POGO sa bansa, ang mayorya ng mga na-survey o 87% ang nagsabi na dapat wakasan ng gobyerno ang operasyon ng POGO sa loob ng 3 buwan. Isinusulong ni Gatchalian ang pagpapatalsik sa mga POGO sa bansa upang makatulong na labanan ang paglaganap ng transnational crimes at pagkalugi sa ekonomiya na dulot ng kanilang presensya. Ang panawagan ng mambabatas ay umani ng suporta mula sa mga pangunahing ahensya ng gobyerno, kabilang ang Philippine National Police, National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, at ang economic team. Ang mga krimen na lumalaganap at nauugnay sa industriya ng POGO ay kinabibilangan ng prostitusyon, human trafficking, forcible abduction, homicide, illegal detention, kidnapping-for-ransom, theft, robbery-extortion, serious physical injuries, swindling, grave coercion, at iba't ibang online frauds gaya ng mga iba't ibang uri ng investment scam, cryptocurrency scam, at love scam.