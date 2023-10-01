Bong Go helps fire and calamity victims in South Cotabato rebuild and recover

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to give assistance to recovering disaster victims as his Malasakit Team had relief activities for fire, landslide, strong winds, and flash flood victims in Tupi, Tantangan, and Koronadal City, South Cotabato on Thursday, January 11.

Go's Malasakit Team handed out grocery packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to affected residents held at MDRRM Office in Tupi, CDRRM Office in Koronadal City and Mayor's Office in Tantangan.

In addition, the National Housing Authority extended necessary housing assistance to a total of 16 beneficiaries to help them rebuild their homes.

"Nakatanggap din ang mga kwalipikadong benepisyaryo ng hiwalay na tulong mula sa National Housing Authority sa ilalim ng programang ating isinulong noon para may pambili sila ng pako, yero, semento at iba pang materyales sa pagtatayong muli ng kanilang tahanan," Go explained.

Go also promoted his brainchild, the Malasakit Centers program, which had already helped more or less ten million Filipinos nationwide since its inception in 2018, according to the Department of Health.

RA 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, seeks to make all government medical assistance programs more accessible by putting the relevant agencies under one roof.

Currently, there are 159 Malasakit Centers in the country, including South Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Koronadal City and Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City.

Go also mentioned that he continues to advocate for more health facilities nationwide by building more Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers.

Go aims to provide more accessible and specialized healthcare services to people in various regions, reflecting a dedication to improving overall health outcomes and addressing healthcare disparities by advocating for the construction of Super Health Centers and Regional Specialty Centers.

Services offered in Super Health Centers will include database management, outpatient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical units. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine.

Meanwhile, RA 11959, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which is principally sponsored by one of the authors in the Senate, mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of roads in Banga, Lake Sebu, Norala, Tantangan, and Surallah; the acquisition of a dump truck for the local government of Norala; construction of riverbank protection in Koronadal City and Tboli; installation of street lights in Koronadal City, Norala and Tupi; and the construction of a slaughterhouse in Tboli.