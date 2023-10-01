Tolentino underscores strong devotion to Sto. Niño during Sinulog in Cebu

CEBU CITY -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino joined thousands of Cebuanos and tourists in celebrating Sinulog sa Lalawigan 2024 on Sunday.

During his remarks, Sen. Tol underscored his strong devotion to the Sto. Niño which was being celebrated by the said feast.

"Bago ako kumuha ng bar exams noong araw, and I attribute this to prayers as well as graces coming from Sto. Niño, ako po ay sumimba nang matagal dito sa Basilica. Before the results of the bar exams, nandito na naman ako sa Cebu para magdasal ulit," the Senator recalled.

He added that his strong belief in the reverence of Sto. Niño has been unwavering through the years.

Further, Tolentino lauded the active participation of all those who performed in Sinulog.

"Let the echoes of your joyful festivities reach the heavens creating a symphony of gratitude and devotion," Senator Tolentino concluded.