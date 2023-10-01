Senator Imee R. Marcos Statement Re: Recently concluded elections in Taiwan

I commend the peaceful holding of the elections in Taiwan and congratulate Dr. William Lai for his victory. I pray that a new peaceful and prosperous era between the People's Republic of China and Taiwan will now ensue and that there will be greater stability in the region.

*****

Pinupuri ko ang mapayapang pagdaraos ng halalan sa Taiwan at binabati ko si Dr. William Lai sa kanyang tagumpay.

Dasal ko na magkaroon ng mapayapa at masaganang taon ang People's Republic of China at Taiwan at umiral ang mas matatag na rehiyon.