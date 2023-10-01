Preserving heritage: Senator Tolentino leads charge to maintain iconic jeepney design in modernization efforts

SAN MATEO, RIZAL -- Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino on Monday took the forefront in championing heritage preservation by advocating for the retention of the iconic jeepney design amidst the government's Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

Addressing the residents of Rizal province, home to some of the largest jeepney manufacturers, Senator Tolentino underscored the pivotal role of jeepneys in shaping the Filipino identity.

"Ang unang una pong haharapin ng ating kababayan ay yung February 1 kung saan ipagbabawal na po yung jeep. Ako po ay sang-ayon sa modernization pero hindi po ako sang-ayon doon sa baguhin yung jeep na gawing flat nose, na gawing baby bus, na gawing coaster," said Tolentino during the TUPAD (emergency employment program) payout in Barangay Sto. Niño, San Mateo, Rizal.

In reaffirming his stance on the issue, Senator Tolentino described the quintessential features of the jeepney, highlighting its distinctive characteristics that have become an integral part of Philippine culture.

"Ang jeep po ay yung mahaba ang nguso, ang jeep po ay yung may kabayo sa harap, ang jeep po ay may gulong sa tagiliran ng driver kung san puwedeng ilabas yung kaniyang siko, ang jeep po yung mayroong kaniyang mga kinikitang kahoy sa harap na kahon, ang jeep po ay yung nasa likod yung daanan," Tolentino emphasized.

Nevertheless, Tolentino underscored the pivotal role of jeepneys in the national transportation scene, emphasizing their cultural and historical significance to the Filipino people. As the discussion draws to a close, Tolentino maintains unwavering commitment to identifying a balanced approach that harmonizes modernization endeavors with the preservation of the nation's invaluable heritage.

"Ang jeep po ay bahagi ng kasaysayan kaya nga po ang sabi ko puwede naman natin i-modernize ang ating transportation ng hindi natin kinakalimutan ang ating kasaysayan," Senator Tolentino concluded.