Tulfo meets with Singapore execs to discuss WTE

SINGAPORE -- Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo attended a dinner meeting with some business executives yesterday Jan. 14 to discuss the opportunity and possibility of investment in the Philippines in the field of Energy.

The dinner was attended by Lavan Thiru, Executive Director of Infrastructure Asia, Farchad Kaviani, Managing Director for Southeast Asia of SUEZ, Renee Mison Executive Director of Go Circular, Kunal Shah Chief Growth Officer and Managing Director of Anaergia, and Jens Moller, Engineering Manager of Ramboll.

Some of them are currently investing in the Philippines while others are just planning to invest.

During the meeting, the business executives discussed the benefits of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) as well as the obstacles they have encountered in operating it. They also suggested policies and solutions that could be used for a successful WTE System.

They also voiced their issues about the problems and challenges they encountered in establishing business in our country.

In response, Tulfo, as Chairperson of the Committee on Energy, promised to support them and other foreign investors who want to invest in the country in the field of energy.

Tulfo said the meeting could also help him and his legislative team in pushing for the swift passage of his WTE Bill which is now on Senate's 2nd reading.

Tulfo nakipagpulong sa Singapore execs para talakayin ang WTE

January 14, 2024 - Inimbitahan si Sen. Idol Raffy Tulfo ng ilang business executives ng Singapore sa isang dinner meeting upang pag-usapan ang oportunidad at posibilidad ng pagpasok ng investment sa Pilipinas sa larangan ng Enerhiya.

Dumalo sa pagtitipon sina Lavan Thiru, Executive Director ng Infrastructure Asia, Farchad Kaviani, Managing Director for Southeast Asia ng SUEZ, Renee Mison Executive Director ng Go Circular, Kunal Shah Chief Growth Officer and Managing Director ng Anaergia, at si Jens Moller Engineering Manager ng Ramboll. Ang ilan sa kanila ay kasalukuyan nang namumuhunan sa Pilipinas samantalang ang iba naman ay nagbabalak pa lang magpasok ng investment.

Natalakay ng mga business executives ang mga benepisyo ng Waste-to-Energy pati na rin ang mga balakid na naranasan nila maging ng ibang bansa na nago-operate nito. Nagmungkahi rin sila ng mga polisiya at solusyon na magagamit para sa matagumpay na WTE System.

Naglabas din sila ng kanilang mga hinaing tungkol sa mga problema at balakid na naranasan nila sa pagtatag ng negosyo sa ating bansa. Dito nangako si Sen. Tulfo bilang Committee of Energy Chairman ng Senado ng kanyang buhos na suporta sa kanila at sa iba pang foreign investors na nais mamuhunan sa bansa sa larangan ng enerhiya.

Sinabi ni Tulfo na makakatulong ang nasabing meeting para sa isinusulong niyang WTE bill na nakasalukuyang nasa 2nd reading sa Senado.