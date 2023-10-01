Press Release

January 16, 2024 Gatchalian backs Senate resolution limiting constitutional amendment to economic provisions Senator Win Gatchalian said he fully supports a proposed Senate resolution seeking discussions on constitutional amendments but limiting it to economic provisions. "I have taken the position for the longest time to support discussions on amending certain provisions of the Constitution that would lead us to fully realize the economic potential of the country," Gatchalian said. The senator made the statement in reaction to the filing of a resolution led by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri proposing amendments to certain economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution particularly on Articles XII, XIV, and XVI. Specifically, Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 seeks to institutionalize reforms laid down in the Public Service Act to liberalize industries, promote efficient service delivery, and promote competition as an enduring policy. Gatchalian earlier filed Resolution of Both Houses No.1, seeking amendments to certain restrictive economic provisions. He noted that despite the country's strong economic growth, the economy is still characterized by constitutional restrictions such as limits to foreign equity in the ownership and operation of public utilities, educational institutions, mass media, and advertising. "In certain industries, there are restrictions for foreign ownership. Currently, in the case of operation of public utilities, only up to 40% foreign ownership is allowed while for educational institutions, even partial foreign ownership is prohibited," cited Gatchalian. He emphasized that to sustain economic growth, such restrictions need to be amended because they have constrained foreign direct investments (FDIs), as he noted that the Philippines is ranked as the third-most restrictive in terms of FDI among 84 member countries of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), based on the 2020 OECD FDI Restrictive Index. "The innovations generated from competition and development of new linkages with regional and global chains will improve the diversity of the Philippines' foreign trade portfolio and ultimately increase worker productivity and thus will not only attract foreign investments but also enable local forms to progress, invest and expand to help contribute to inclusive and sustainable development," he emphasized. Gatchalian suportado ang resolusyon na economic provision lang ang dapat baguhin sa saligang batas Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na lubos niyang sinusuportahan ang inihaing resolusyon sa Senado na naglalayong pag-usapan ang mga pagbabago sa saligang batas ngunit nililimitahan lamang ito sa mga probisyong pang-ekonomiya. "Noon pa man ay suportado ko na ang pagbubukas ng mga talakayan tungkol sa pag-amyenda sa ilang mga probisyon ng Konstitusyon upang ganap na maisakatuparan ang potensyal ng ekonomiya ng bansa," sabi ni Gatchalian. Ang pahayag ng senador ay kasunod ng kanyang reaksyon sa resolusyong inihain sa Senado sa pangunguna ni Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri na nagmumungkahi ng mga pagbabago sa ilang economic provisions ng 1987 Constitution partikular na sa Articles XII, XIV, at XVI. Ang Resolution of Both Houses No. 6 ay naglalayong i-institutionalize ang mga repormang inilatag sa Public Service Act upang manaig ang liberalisasyon sa mga industriya, isulong ang mahusay na paghahatid ng serbisyo, at isulong ang kompetisyon bilang isang pangmatagalang polisiya. Nauna nang naghain si Gatchalian ng Resolution of Both Houses No.1, na humihingi ng mga amendment sa economic provision ng Konstitusyon. Nabanggit niya na sa kabila ng paglago ng ekonomiya ng bansa, mayroon pa ring ilang constitutional restrictions tulad ng limitasyon sa mga dayuhan pagdating sa pagmamay-ari at pagpapatakbo ng mga public utilities, educational institutions, mass media, at advertising. "Sa ilang industriya, may mga paghihigpit pagdating sa pag-aari ng mga dayuhan. Sa kasalukuyan, sa kaso ng operasyon ng public utilities ay hanggang 40% lamang ang dapat na pagmamay-ari ng mga banyaga. Pagdating naman sa educational institutions, ipinagbabawal ang kahit na bahagyang pagmamay-ari ng mga banyaga," ani Gatchalian. Binigyang-diin niya na upang mapanatili ang paglago ng ekonomiya, kailangang amyendahan ang naturang mga paghihigpit dahil napipigilan nito ang foreign direct investments (FDIs), lalo na't ang Pilipinas ay niraranggo bilang pangatlo sa pinakamahigpit sa mga tuntunin ng FDI sa 84 na mga bansang miyembro ng Organisasyon for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), batay sa 2020 OECD FDI Restrictive Index.