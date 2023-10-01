Robin Welcomes Fresh Senate Move to Review Charter's Economic Provisions

Good news for the nation!

Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla thus welcomes a new resolution filed in the Senate to review some economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, even as he hopes this will finally lead to national progress.

"Napakagandang balita po ito para sa Bayan. Magkakaroon na po ng bagong sigla ang ating ekonomiya tungo sa pag-unlad ng buhay ng mga Pilipino (This is good news for the nation. Our economy will be revitalized, and this will lead to progress in the lives of Filipinos)," said Padilla, who chairs the Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes.

He said he has long been pushing for reforms to the Constitution's economic provisions so that investments from abroad can come in and lead to jobs and other economic opportunities for Filipinos.

Padilla also said the Senate's new effort to revisit the Charter shows he was on the right track when his committee filed a committee report on proposed amendments to the 1987 Constitution.

In March 2023, Padilla's committee issued a committee report citing the merits of seven economic amendments to the Charter, after conducting hearings on the matter in the provinces.

However, no other senator signed the report then, and it was not tackled in plenary.

Robin: Magandang Balita ang Bagong Balak na Rebisahin ang Economic Provisions ng Saligang Batas

Magandang balita ito para sa bayan!

Ito ang masayang pagtanggap ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla sa bagong resolusyon sa Senado para rebisahin ang ilang economic provision ng 1987 Constitution.

Umaasa si Padilla na ang hakbang na ito ay maging dahilan para sa pag-unlad ng bayan at ng mga Pilipino.

"Napakagandang balita po ito para sa Bayan. Magkakaroon na po ng bagong sigla ang ating ekonomiya tungo sa pag-unlad ng buhay ng mga Pilipino," ani Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate committee on constitutional amendments and revision of codes.

Ani Padilla, matagal na niyang sinusulong ang reporma sa mga economic provisions ng Saligang Batas para pumasok ang pamumuhunan mula sa ibayong dagat - para magkaroon ng trabaho at ibang oportunidad ang mga Pilipino.

Dagdag niya, patunay ang bagong hakbang ng Senado para i-review ang Saligang Batas na tama ang direksyon niya nang ihinain ng kanyang komite ang committee report na nagmungkahi ng pag-amyenda sa 1987 Constitution.

Sa committee report na ihinain noong Marso 2023, nagmungkahi ng pagbago sa pitong economic provision sa Saligang Batas, matapos ang ilang pagdinig sa mga probinsya.

Nguni't walang senador na pumirma sa committee report noon, kung kaya't hindi na ito natalakay sa plenaryo.