Tolentino-led panel approves creation of new courts in 14 areas to improve justice dispensation in PH

MANILA -- Senate Justice and Human Rights Committee led by Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino approved the creation of branches of Regional, Municipal, and Metropolitan Trial Courts in 14 areas to decongest existing courts and improve dispensation of justice in the Philippines.

During the deliberation on Tuesday, Sen. Tolentino clarified with the Supreme Court on what should be considered in creating additional courts in certain areas.

"One, what is the meaning of the term 'manageable level'? Number two, magkano po ang halagang kakailangan pag nagtatag ng isang bagong husgado? Ang tinutukoy ko po dito ay hindi lamang yung physical structure kung hindi po yung suweldo ng clerk of court, ng court personnel. Pangatlo, ilan pong fiscal ang kailangan na i-deploy ng Department of Justice pag nagtatag ng bagong husgado?" Sen. Tol queried.

Court Administrator Justice Raul B. Villanueva responded that 300 cases per court are considered manageable.

He further added that the basic amount for salaries when establishing a court is P5 million. One RTC and one MTC would require at least two (2) prosecutors and one (1) prosecutor, respectively, and one (1) Public Attorney regardless of court type.

The said hearing resulted in endorsement of measures to the Senate Plenary, creating RTCs and MTCs in Rosario and San Juan (Batangas), Cabagan (Isabela), Navotas, Pagadian (Zamboanga del Sur), Antipolo City (Rizal), Calauag (Quezon Province), and Dinagat Islands.

Moreover, measures pursuing additional courts for Island Garden City of Samal (Davao Del Norte), Malaybalay (Bukidnon), Ormoc (Leyte), San Carlos (Pangasinan), San Juan City and Gingoog City (Misamis Oriental) were approved.