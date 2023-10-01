Press Release

January 17, 2024 Bong Go highlights collaborative efforts in bringing needed medical services to the grassroots as he lauds PBBM for 131 new Regional Specialty Centers Senator Christopher 'Bong' Go, principal sponsor and one of the authors of the Republic Act No. 11959 also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, lauded the ongoing collaborative efforts of continuously bringing needed medical services closer to grassroots communities, particularly in terms of specialized healthcare. Just recently, the government announced the establishment of 131 new specialty centers across the nation. For Go, this is proof of continuity in providing accessible and quality healthcare for all Filipinos. "As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and the vice chairperson of the Committee on Finance, we pushed hard for the budgetary support to make these specialty centers a reality. It is our duty to ensure that every Filipino has access to the best available medical care, especially in specialized fields," the senator cited. "Sinimulan ang programang ito noong panahon pa ni dating pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, at nagpapasalamat tayo kay Pangulong Marcos Jr. na naging prayoridad niya at ipinagpatuloy ang pagpapatayo at pagpaparami pa ng mga specialty centers sa buong bansa," Go said. Go then reiterated his continuing commitment to the health sector, saying, "More than just establishing centers, this is also about sustaining them and ensuring they are equipped to provide the highest standard of care." "This is where our focus lies, and we hope the government will continue to work tirelessly to achieve these goals," he added. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. proudly announced the establishment of these centers, a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to health and well-being. "Noong August 24, 2023, pinirmahan ko ang Republic Act No. 11959, known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act. Ito'y mga ating specialty centers, specialty hospitals sa iba't ibang lugar," the President stated in a video message. Supported by a substantial allocation of PhP11.12 billion this year, these centers are a testament to the collaborative efforts of the government to enhance the health and well-being of Filipinos, with Go's continuously supporting this transformative initiative. "Ang RA 11959 o ang Regional Specialty Centers Act na ating inisponsor at iniakda kasama si Senate President Migz Zubiri at iba pa naming kasamahan sa Senado ay isang malaking tagumpay sa ating adhikain na maihatid ang de-kalidad na serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan maging sa malalayong komunidad--lalo na sa mahihirap, hopeless, helpless at walang malalapitan maliban sa pamahalaan," Go cited. "Bilang principal sponsor, ako po ang nag-defend nito sa Senado. Nakakuha tayo ng boto na 24-0 sa Senado dahil sang-ayon din po ang ating mga kasamahan na makakabuti po ito para sa lahat, at makakatulong sa mga mahihirap," he added. The Department of Health (DOH) plays a crucial role in this initiative, tasked with establishing specialty centers in every region and state-controlled specialty hospitals in accordance with the law. "Noon, napakarami pa ring lumalapit sa amin hindi lang para magpagamot, kundi humihingi rin ng pamasahe para bumiyahe papuntang Maynila kasi narito ang mga specialty hospitals na kayang gumamot sa kanila. Kaya napakaimportante nitong RA 11959 dahil kahit sinong Pilipino, nasaan man sila sa bansa, ay dapat magkaroon ng access sa specialty medical services," Go explained. Go cited that these specialty centers will focus on critical areas such as cancer, cardiovascular, lung, renal, brain, and spine care, trauma and burn care, along with other specialties like orthopedics, infectious diseases, mental health, and geriatrics, among others depending on the need of the population they will cater to. "Sinuportahan natin ang pagpopondo sa pagtatayo ng regional specialty centers dahil kailangan talaga nating mag-invest sa ating healthcare system. Sabi ko nga, pera n'yo naman iyan, pera ng tao iyan. Huwag na natin silang pahirapan at ilapit natin sa kanila ang serbisyong nararapat lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino," Go stressed. According to DOH's timeline, the establishment of specialty centers in the National Capital Region will take place in Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, East Avenue Medical Center, Tondo Medical Center, Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center, Valenzuela Medical Center, Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center, Rizal Medical Center, and Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium. In other parts of Luzon, specialty centers will be established in Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center, Region I Medical Center, Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center, Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center, Cagayan Valley Medical Center, Region II Trauma and Medical Center, Southern Isabela Medical Center, Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center, Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center, Mariveles Mental Wellness and General Hospital, Batangas Medical Center, Ospital ng Palawan, Culion Sanitarium and General Hospital, Bicol Medical Center, Bicol Region General Hospital, Geriatric Medical Center, Bicol Medical Center, and Bicol Regional Hospital and Medical Center. The Visayas region will have more specialty centers in Western Visayas Medical Center, Western Visayas Sanitarium and General Hospital, Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center, Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Medical Center, and Eastern Visayas Medical Center. In Mindanao, specialty centers will also be established in Zamboanga City Medical Center, Northern Mindanao Medical Center, Mayor Hilarion A. Ramiro Sr. Medical Center, Southern Philippines Medical Center, Davao Regional Medical Center, Cotabato Regional and Medical Center, Caraga Regional Hospital, Adela Serra Ty Memorial Medical Center, and Amai Pakpak Medical Center. "These specialty centers will reduce the need for travel to Metro Manila for specialized treatments. Our people will now have access to these services in regional DOH hospitals, enhancing their overall well-being and quality of life," Go stated. "Ang batas na ito ay simbolo ng ating pagkakaisa at determinasyon na gawing abot-kamay ang specialized healthcare services para sa lahat," concluded Go.