Press Release

January 17, 2024 Bong Go provides livelihood support for underprivileged individuals from Cabuyao City, Santa Rosa City, and Pakil, Laguna Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of CALABARZON, dispatched his Malasakit Team to provide support to indigents in Santa Rosa City, Cabuyao City, and Pakil, Laguna on Friday, January 12. In coordination with Governor Ramil Hernandez and Vice Governor Karen Agapay, Go's Malasakit Team had the relief activity at barangay halls of Brgy. Poblacion, Labas in Santa Rosa City, barangay hall of Pulong in Sta. Cruz City, Pakil Municipal Hall, and Cabuyao City Hall for 155 residents. All of them received masks, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball while there were select recipients of shoes and a mobile phone. Meanwhile, in collaboration with Go's office, a team from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) provided livelihood kits through the agency's Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PPG) program. Go reaffirmed in his video message his ongoing efforts to endorse and back additional government programs aimed at livelihood enhancement, which are designed to offer effective aid to Filipinos during times of crisis. He maintains his commitment to such programs, recognizing their critical importance in helping Filipinos enhance and maintain their livelihoods under difficult conditions. Previously, the senator had championed the PPG program and remains an active advocate of its implementation. DTI-PPG is a program focused on seeding livelihoods and fostering entrepreneurship, specifically aimed at micro-enterprises. It gives priority to regions heavily impacted by diverse disasters, including fires and health crises like pandemics. "Sa pamamagitan ng tulong na ito, pwede ninyo mapalago ang inyong negosyo. Kapag lumago ang inyong negosyo, dalhin niyo po ang mga kita sa inyong mga pamilya... mas masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan niyo po ang inyong pagnenegosyo at napalago ninyo," Go said to beneficiaries of the program. Meanwhile, Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, encouraged those with health conditions to get assistance from the Malasakit Centers located at Laguna Medical Center in Sta. Cruz or at the San Pablo City General Hospital in San Pablo City. Principally authored and sponsored by the senator, Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019 aims to provide indigent Filipino patients with convenient access to the medical assistance programs offered by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Currently, 159 Malasakit Centers have helped more than ten million patients nationwide, according to the DOH. Go also pointed out that the required funds have been allocated for the construction of Super Health Centers across the country. These centers are meticulously planned to prioritize primary care, provide consultations, and improve early disease detection at the grassroots level. Through the collaborative efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, local government units, and DOH, sufficient funds were allocated for 307 Super Health Centers nationwide in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. DOH, the lead implementing agency, is tasked with identifying strategic areas for construction. Go also highlighted the passage of RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, a law that he principally sponsored and co-authored in the Senate. Emphasizing its importance, the senator noted that this law, signed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on August 24, marks a substantial advancement in making specialized medical care more accessible to underserved rural areas. The law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals, stressing the government's commitment to enhancing access to healthcare across the country. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the construction of multi-purpose buildings in Cavinti, Liliw, Lumban, Majayjay, Pagsanjan, Pila, Sta. Cruz and Sta. Maria; construction of slaughterhouses in Mabitac, Nagcarlan, and Pagsanjan; and construction of public markets in Liliw, Nagcarlan, Pagsanjan, and Rizal. Other projects he supported are the construction of a farm-to-market road and a multipurpose covered court in Paete, the construction of a drainage canal in Cabuyao City, repair of the primary road inside Fort Sto. Domingo in Sta. Rosa City, and installation of street lights in Lumban and Magdalena. Last December 6, Go's Malasakit Team was in Cabuyao City and provided assistance to 800 Technical Education and Skills Development Authority graduates.