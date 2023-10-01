Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on China warning the PH after PBBM congratulating Taiwan

The administration should get its act together. We cannot have the President, the chief architect of foreign policy, say one thing, while the Department of Foreign Affairs says another.

In any case, China has no business telling Filipinos what to say or not. Wala silang karapatan pagmanduhan tayo gaya nang wala silang karapatan maglayag diyan sa West Philippine Sea.

As I've called for before, we must review this so-called One China Policy. China has done far worse things in our territories compared to a congratulatory message to Taiwan.