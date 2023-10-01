Press Release

January 18, 2024 "Patuloy ang paglalapit ng serbisyong medical sa ating mga kababayan," -- Bong Go attends the turnover ceremony of Super Health Center in Tugbok District, Davao City Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, personally attended the ribbon-cutting and turnover ceremony of the Super Health Center in Barangay Los Amigos, Tugbok District, Davao City on Tuesday, January 16. "Ngayong araw na ito ready for operation na po itong Super Health Center dito sa Los Amigos. Mapakikinabangan po ito ng mga kababayan natin. Hindi na nila kailangan magbiyahe pa ng downtown, dito na po sila magpapa-checkup, dito na po ang primary care na under sa Universal Health Care (Law). Dito na po yung Konsulta ng PhilHealth package at early disease detection," explained Go in an interview after the event. Go added that this event marks a significant stride in healthcare for the residents of Davao City, as the Super Health Center is poised to provide primary care services in the community. The establishment of the Super Health Center is a strategic move to decongest hospitals in the region. Go cited that over the years, hospitals in Davao City have been facing challenges in accommodating the growing number of patients. This new facility is expected to alleviate this issue by offering a range of primary care services, thereby reducing the load on hospitals. Another key feature of the Super Health Center is its focus on accessibility. Located in Barangay Los Amigos, it is positioned to be easily reachable by the constituents of Davao City, particularly those living kilometers away from the city center. Go then emphasized the importance of bringing healthcare closer to the people. He mentioned that this project is part of a broader initiative to strengthen the country's healthcare system by establishing more health centers, especially in areas that lack adequate medical facilities. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyo ng gobyerno sa kanila lalo na pagdating sa kalusugan. Tandaan natin na ang kalusugan ay katumbas ng buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Karapatan nila na makakuha ng serbisyong medikal mula sa gobyerno upang mapangalagaan ang kanilang buhay," Go urged. "Sa mga itinayo ng Super Health Centers, nakita namin kung gaano kalaki ang naitutulong nito sa komunidad lalo na sa rural areas. 'Yun po ang layunin ng mga Super Health Centers, ang ilapit sa mamamayan ang serbisyong medikal ng gobyerno," he added. Super Health Centers offer health services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. As the lead implementing agency, DOH identifies the strategic areas where these Super Health Centers will be established. In the city, aside from Los Amigos, Go has also supported the Super Health Centers in Barangays Cabantian, Malabog, Calinan, Catalunan Grande, Dumoy, Indangan, Paquibato, Tacunan, Tibungco, and Toril Proper. The senator also attended the ribbon cutting of the Super Health Center in Toril Proper and the groundbreaking of Dumoy Super Health Center on the same day. During the event, Go was joined by Councilors Richlyn "Che-Che" Justol-Baguilod, Trisha Ann "Potpot" Villafuerte, Conde Baluran, Enzo Villafuerte, Sweet Advincula, and Cocoy Zozobrado, among others. Go also provided small tokens to barangay health workers and residents near the area. Senator Go, the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, shared with the residents that they can avail of medical assistance programs at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) in their city, where a Malasakit Center is available. He emphasized that under Republic Act 11463, a law he principally authored and sponsored in the Senate, hospitals operated by the Department of Health (DOH) are mandated to establish Malasakit Centers. These centers aim to expedite and simplify the process of accessing medical aid, especially for those who are financially disadvantaged or in need. Go also highlighted the passage of RA 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which he principally sponsored and is one of the authors in the Senate. This law, signed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr., on August 24, marks a substantial stride in bringing specialized medical care closer to underserved rural areas. There are specialty centers inside SPMC, which include cardiovascular care, lung care, neonatal care, trauma care, toxicology, cancer care, eye care, and dermatology care. It will also soon provide a renal care and transplant center, brain and spine care, orthopedic center, physical rehabilitation medicine, mental health, burn care, infectious disease and tropical medicine, and geriatric care. Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, likewise supported the construction of various multipurpose buildings and local roads, rehabilitation of water systems, drainage systems, and flood control structures in different barangays throughout the city, the construction of a 300-bed capacity infectious diseases building for SPMC and the acquisition of ambulances. "Mga kababayan ko, tandaan n'yo po, mahal na mahal ko po kayo. Minsan lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito, kung anuman pong kabutihan o tulong na pwede natin gawin sa ating kapwa ay gawin na po natin ngayon dahil hindi na tayo babalik sa mundong ito," he said. "Ako ay patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po 'yan sa Diyos," concluded Go.