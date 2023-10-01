Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the proposed Senate Resolution for Charter Change

I am strongly, with all due respect, cautioning my colleagues: the ChaCha journey is treacherous, impractical, divisive, and unwise. Why are we attempting to solve our economic problems by creating another problem?

ChaCha can be transformative, but NOT when it is triggered by multiple hidden agendas, power struggle, and in-group bickering.

Like my Senate Minority Leader, I am wondering: Ano ang mayroon at bakit biglang gumugulong at ipinipilit sa taumbayan ang Charter Change?

Kung foreign investments lang din naman ang nais natin, mas mabuti kung palakasin muna natin ang loob ng mga mamumuhunan dito sa atin. We need to build confidence in governance by eliminating corruption and improving our business environment, not by creating more instability through ChaCha.

Besides, amending the Constitution to open more of our most crucial industries -- like public utilities, education, and advertising -- to 100 percent foreign ownership will only expose us to security risks and weaken our national interests in a time of global unrest.

The proposal's ultimate objective of stimulating and attracting more foreign investment is already addressed by present laws because the major part of our nation's economy is already available for foreign participation, such as through the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, Foreign Investments Act, and Public Service Act.

And yet, ngayon pa lang, marami nang sakit ng ulo -- mula sa security risk at pangit na serbisyo -- ang hatid ng 40 percent ownership ng China sa state grid operator, ang National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP). That is a giant red flag we should not ignore. It is very obvious that this ChaCha will not put an end to this, and other economic woes.

So I am appealing to my colleagues in the Senate, let us move for more practical solutions that don't involve creating bigger problems.

Hindi naman sinisikreto ng ating mga kababayan ang kanilang mga hinaing at pangangailangan: mas mababang presyo ng bilihin, mas mataas na sweldo ng manggagawa, mas maayos na pampublikong transportasyon, at isang pamahalaan na tapat at may pananagutan.

In various surveys, time and again, our kababayans have remained undeniably vocal about their immediate needs.

Let us not get distracted by the shiny allure of ChaCha, when, beneath all the gloss, it will only trap us in a never-ending cycle of political maneuvering.