Press Release

January 18, 2024 OFFICIAL STATEMENT OF SEN. MANUEL "LITO" M. LAPID ON THE SENATE'S ROLE ON THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE CONSTITUTION Amending our Constitution is not a simple matter. There are a lot of questions that will need to be addressed. First is whether there is a need to amend the Constitution. Then what should be changed or amended. Finally, how do we go about it? In every step, there are a lot of voices that need to be heard, a lot of things that need to be studied. But the most important thing that needs to be established in this process is for whom is the proposed Charter Change? Who stands to benefit from any proposed amendment? The Senate plays a crucial role in any discussions involving our Constitution. We are elected by the whole country to present a perspective that is different but complementary to that of the House of Representatives. Any initiative to silence the voice of the Senate seeks to disenfranchise the millions of Filipinos who plaed their hopes on the Senate to be their voice in the legislature. The Senate is ready for the challenge of joining the discussion on the proposed amendments to the Constitution. We have full faith in Senate President Migz Zubiri and the Senate leadership that they will shepherd us into a meaningful study of our Constitution where the real interest of our country will be the primordial consideration and basis for any decisions on this matter. Long Live the Philippines! Ang pag amyenda po ng ating Konstitusyon ay hindi isang simpleng bagay. Napakarami po nating tanong na kailangang sagutin. Una na po diyan ay kung kailangan bang amyendahan ang Konstitusyon. Tapos ay kung ano ang dapat baguhin. Panghuli ay kung paano ito dapat gawin. Sa bawat hakbang ay tiyak na napakaraming tinig ang dapat pakinggan, maraming bagay ang dapat aralin. Subalit ang pinakamahalaga po na dapat nating malaman sa prosesong ito, kung para po kanino ang Charter Change. Sino po ang makikinabang sa bawat panukalang pagbabago? Napakalaki po ng bahagi ng inyong Senado sa anumang usapin ukol sa ating Konstitusyon. Tayo po ay inihalal ng buong bansa para makita ang perspektibo na iba subalit katuwang ng pananaw ng House of Representatives. Anuman pong inisyatiba na mag-aalis sa tinig ng Senado ay nagbabalewala ng tinig ng milyun-milyong Pilipinong naglagak ng kanilang pag-asa sa atin upang maging tinig nila sa lehislatura. Handa po ang inyong Senado sa hamon na pag-usapan ang mga panukalang pagbabago sa ating Konstitusyon. Tiwala po tayo sa ating Senate President Migz Zubiri at sa pamunuan ng Senado na pangunahan tayo sa isang makabuluhang pag-aaral ng ating Konstitusyon kung saan ang interes ng bayan ang magiging pinakapangunahing konsiderasyon at batayan ng anumang magiging pasya ukol dito. Mabuhay po ang Pilipinas!