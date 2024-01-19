Press Release

January 19, 2024 STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE SANDIGANBAYAN DECISION After more than a decade, I am more than grateful to have been acquitted of the plunder charges. This exoneration not only impacts my personal and political life but also that of my family as well. Noon pa man ay paulit-ulit ko ng sinasabi na inosente ako sa mga ibinabatong paratang sa akin. Hindi ako kailanman nagpayaman gamit ang kaban ng bayan. At hindi ko kailanman inabuso ang posisyon ko at ang tiwala na binigay ng taongbayan. Nagpapasalamat ako sa Sandiganbayan justices dahil kinatigan nila ako sa kasong plunder. Ngunit hindi pa rin lubos ang pagtatapos ng laban. As a public servant, nais kong lubusang linisin ang pangalan ko kahit abutin pa ito ng ilan pang taon para patunayan na wala akong tinangap o sinuhulan -- direct man o indirectly. My faith in our judicial system has not wavered despite what happened, the reason why there will be no letup in pursuing the truth and clearing my name. I owe this to my supporters, especially my family who stood by me throughout the trial.