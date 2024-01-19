Press Release

January 19, 2024 Bong Go lauds the opening of the new emergency room at Ibajay District Hospital in Aklan Senator Christopher "Bong" Go welcomed the inauguration of the new emergency room at Ibajay District Hospital on Monday, January 15, which Governor Jose Enrique "Joen" Miraflores attended. The said project aims to enhance medical services in the province and received support from Senator Go as chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance. As one of the advocates for this health facility enhancement in Aklan, Senator Go emphasized the importance of the new facility in bolstering the nation's healthcare system. He highlighted that the emergency room is not just a building but a critical component in ensuring that quality medical care reaches the people who need it the most. "Isa sa mga prayoridad ko ang siguraduhing ang bawat Pilipino, lalo na sa mga malalayong lugar, ay may access sa de-kalidad at agarang serbisyong medikal," said Go. "Ang emergency room na ito ay sumasagisag sa ating patuloy na pangako sa pagpapabuti ng kalusugan ng bawat Pilipino. Ang pagbubukas ng pasilidad na ito ay isang mahalagang hakbang para sa ating adhikain na mapabuti ang sistema ng pangkalusugan sa ating bansa," he continued. The emergency room at Ibajay District Hospital shall provide immediate and efficient medical care to residents, significantly improving the hospital's capacity to handle emergencies. The facility is equipped with modern medical equipment and staffed by trained medical professionals ready to address various medical emergencies. Go highlighted that this development is particularly timely, considering the ongoing challenges posed by public health concerns and the need for robust healthcare infrastructure. "Naniniwala ako na sa pamamagitan ng pasilidad na ito, marami tayong buhay na maililigtas at mas marami pa tayong matutulungang nangangailangan," he added. Meanwhile, Go offered assistance to individuals in need of medical care. He advised the beneficiaries that they could seek healthcare support through the Malasakit Center, available at the Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital in Kalibo. First established in 2018, the Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop designed to assist indigent patients in reducing their medical expenses to the lowest amount possible through the help of agencies with existing medical assistance programs. As principal author and sponsor of the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, Go continues to monitor the implementation of the law to ensure that poor and indigent patients get the medical assistance they need from government. The program has assisted around ten million patients according to DOH with 159 Malasakit Centers operational so far. Go then highlighted the establishment of Super Health Centers across Aklan, including in locations like Boracay, Ibajay, Kalibo, Banga, Batan, Malay, Nabas, New Washington, Numancia, and Balete. He emphasized these Super Health centers' critical role in alleviating hospital overcrowding, facilitating early disease diagnosis, and providing essential healthcare services such as primary care and medical consultations to the local communities. Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH), local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024. Go likewise supported other infrastructure initiatives in the province, including the construction of local roads in Makato, installing streetlights in Tangalan, constructing an evacuation center in Numancia, and renovating the Ibajay Municipal Park. He also supported the building of roads in Balete and Makato, riverbank protection structures along the Tigayon-Kalibo and Minalezo sections of the Kalibo River, and a multi-purpose building for monitoring emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases and another multi-purpose building in Balete. He further backed the refurbishment of the Altavas and Libacao public parks.